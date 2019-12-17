Calcium Deficiency Can Be Combated Easily With These Food Items, Check It Out

Calcium is a mineral in the body that helps with numerous functions important to sustenance. Calcium helps in building and maintaining bones and teeth. It also facilitates blood clotting and the transmission of nerve impulses. Calcium is also important for the regulation of the heart’s rhythm. Calcium deficiency can cause major diseases and can also harm the daily functioning of the body. So here are some food items that will help you maintain the proportion of calcium in your body. Take a look.

Calcium-rich food items to include in your diet

1. Leafy vegetables

There was a reason that, as kids, our parents used to tell us to eat the right amount of vegetables. According to a medical portal, leafy vegetables are one of the rich sources of calcium. Fenugreek (methi), mustard greens (sarson) and many others are a rich source of magnesium and are helpful in maintaining bone integrity. These leafy vegetables help in the absorption of calcium and also provide Vitamin K, which is needed for bone metabolism.

2. Almonds

According to another medial portal’s report, among all other nuts, almonds have the highest amount of calcium present in them. Almonds are also a rich source of healthy fats and protein. High blood pressure is a major problem people today are encountering because of their unhealthy lifestyle. Regular consumption of almonds can help in reducing blood pressure and body fat and also help in reducing the risk factors that contribute to metabolic diseases.

3. Milk

Milk is one of the best sources to gain protein and calcium. Apart from being a rich source of calcium, milk also provides high amounts of vitamin A and Vitamin D. Milk and milk products all pack a certain amount of calcium. Cheese, however, another milk product, can lead to obesity and can add to the risk of heart disease if consumed in high amounts.

4. Yoghurt

Yoghurt is another excellent source of calcium. According to another medical portal’s report, yoghurt also contains probiotic bacteria which, in turn, has several health benefits. According to the media portal’s report, yoghurt also contributes to overall diet quality and also helps in improving metabolic health. People who consume yoghurt in their diet regularly also lower the risks of metabolic diseases such as diabetes and other heart diseases.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.