Mumbai: Best Milkshake Spots In The City That Are A Must-visit To Beat The Heat

The perfect delicious and nutritious drink that is available in several decadent flavours makes milkshake one of the best drink to have. Milkshakes can be indulged for breakfast, at a light lunch, or it may also work as a quick refreshment when on the go. With the perfect blend of ice cream and shake, you will have the tempting preparation of summer before you. Mumbai is a city where citizens rumble through its humid heat, and hence one can never have a better break than a delicious and energizing milkshake. Preparing milkshakes is a knack, which is not easy for everyone to perform. Hence here are some Mumbai hotspots where you can visit and have one of the best milkshakes.

Also Read | Mumbai Food: Here Is Where You Need To Head For The Best Pani-puri In The City

List of places to have best milkshakes in Mumbai

Amar Juice Centre

Plum Punch Shake is a classic chocolate shake which is the most popular at the Amar Juice Centre and should not be missed. Here, milkshakes will definitely help you beat the heat in Mumbai. It is one of the famous juice centres in Mumbai and also a very well-known place where people throng in large numbers.

Location: Vile Parle East

Also Read | Places Where You Can Get Your Hands On The Best Fast Food In Mumbai

Grandmama’s Cafe

Grandmama’s Cafe is a place ideal for those midnight cravers as it serves till midnight. It is a quaint little cafe that is also visited by many milkshake lovers. One of the amazing milkshakes you can have here is the dark chocolate, Belgian Chocolate Shake.

Location: Dadar East

Also Read | Cafes In Mumbai That Book Lovers Must Visit For A Soothing Experience

Health Juice Centre

Do not find reasons to resist these tasty milkshakes, and pamper yourself at this healthy juice spot. Everyone loves to have milkshakes here because of its quality, but the best one and which everybody loves are Oreo milkshakes. A sip of that Oreo Shake at the Health Juice Centre will make you go crazy.

Location: Matunga East

Haji Ali Juice Centre

One best thing that happens in summer in Mumbai is mangoes, and consuming it like a milkshake is a delicious and healthy halt from the heat. And what better place to enjoy this drink than the Haji Ali Juice Centre. Milkshake lovers and others too visit this juice centre in large numbers.

Location: Haji Ali Circle, Mahalaxmi

Also Read | Mumbai Food: Places In Mumbai That Serve The Best Chole-bhature