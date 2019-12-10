Model Francia James Drinks Raw Milk, Sparks Debate On Internet

A Playboy model, Francia James has recently posted a video in which she is seen drinking milk directly from the cow. The video which has garnered 823 thousand views in a day, has got divided opinions from the netizens. Some people praised her for drinking milk raw while others have criticised her citing the dangers it could bring to the body. In the video, she milks a cow and then directly pours the raw milk straight into a glass. Following which, she gulps it down without any kind of pasteurisation. Watch the video here :

She had previously indulged in similar eccentric stunts. A few days ago, she posted a video in which she was dripping with coconut water. Another video showed her covered in mud.

Netizens divided

The netizens reactions were mixed. One of the users said that it is the best milk advertisement ever, while some users wanted to know more about the taste of the milk. Soon a debate broke out on the health effects of raw milk. One person commented that it is a great way to get dangerous bacteria inside one’s body, while the other said that it is getting her straight to the hospital. Someone said that it is a good way to use natural milk, while another user commented that it is the best thing he had seen that day. According to health experts, Raw milk can carry dangerous germs, such as Brucella, Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, E. coli, Listeria, and Salmonella, which can pose serious health risks.

