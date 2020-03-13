Can Eating Garlic Prevent Coronavirus Infection? WHO Busts The Myth

While Coronavirus has recently been declared a pandemic by WHO, the panic among people globally has only increased. This has led to various myths and false news being spread while people are desperately trying to ward off the disease. One of the most common Coronavirus myths that is doing rounds is can eating garlic prevent coronavirus? Here is the truth behind this coronavirus myth.

Can eating garlic prevent coronavirus?

A lot of posts on the internet have reportedly claimed that Coronavirus can be prevented by eating garlic. People are also intently searching for 'can eating garlic prevent coronavirus'. However, the verity behind this is doubtful.

WHO itself has released an official statement on the matter. They have said that while garlic in itself is a healthy vegetable with anti-microbial properties, there has been no concrete evidence that eating garlic can fend off people from contracting COVID 19. Garlic benefits, in general, include combatting common cold and flu. Probably this is why this fake news is doing rounds since these are the very symptoms of coronavirus.

Other Coronavirus myths

Some people and websites have also claimed that sesame oil has killed coronavirus. Drinking colloidal silver or gargling with bleach is something very dangerous and can in no way cure Coronavirus. While a few chemical disinfectants have been known to kill COVID 19 on the surface, these are potentially harmful if applied on the skin or nose.

Some Coronavirus myths have also claimed that COVID 19 cannot survive in a hot and humid climate while others have claimed it cannot survive in the cold. A few have also claimed that taking a hot bath kills Coronavirus.

Many such Coronavirus myths are doing the rounds and people are claiming that these might be able to either cure Coronavirus or prevent someone from getting it. But government agencies are working towards debunking such Coronavirus myths. WHO has also reportedly set up a resource page where one can read about such myths and their verity. The Food and Drug Administration, as well as the Federal Trade Commission, has also reportedly sent letters to seven companies, warning them against selling illegal and unapproved drugs.

No specific cure for Coronavirus has been discovered still now. But many people have recovered from COVID 19. Washing hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based sanitizer is prevention enough as advised by officials.

