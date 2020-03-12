Coronavirus Testing Center In Delhi: Here's Where You Can Get Yourself Tested For COVID-19

As of March 12, 2020, India has confirmed the addition of 68 coronavirus cases. Some reports say that since the experts have predicted a rise in the number of cases over the coming weeks, the government of India has opened 52 test facilities across the country where you can be safely tested for the COVID-19, Novel Coronavirus. Since the Coronavirus update in Delhi is increasing, here's where to test for Coronavirus in Delhi.

Coronavirus testing centers in Delhi

If you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19 and suspect yourself to be infected by the same, then the first thing you must do is go and visit your doctor and tell him about the same. Moreover, be conscious of the places you go to, and the people you come across. As per reports, keep yourself away from the people who have travelled to India from abroad. And keep washing and sanitising your hands from time to time.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi is reportedly a public medical research university and medical school based in New Delhi, India. AIIMS New Delhi is ranked 1 in India as well as in South Asia and regarded as the best Medical School, Hospital and Medical Research University in South Asia. One can go there to get their Coronavirus checkup done in Delhi.

Address: Sri Aurobindo Marg, Ansari Nagar, Ansari Nagar East, New Delhi, Delhi 110029

The Helpline Number for coronavirus: +91-11-23978046

The Helpline Email ID for corona-virus : ncov2019[at]gmail[dot]com

(https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ Government Of India- Ministry Of Health And Family Welfare)

National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is reportedly an institute under the Indian Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It was established for having mastery in research in epidemiology and control of communicable diseases and to reorganise the activities of the Malaria Institute of India. And now, it is also the Coronavirus testing center in Delhi. One can go there to get their check-up done and also know about their health updates.

Address: 22, Sham Nath Marg, Civil Lines, New Delhi, Delhi 110054

Apart from Coronavirus testing center in Delhi, the Government of India has launched many such facilities in different parts of the country too.

One can visit the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences- Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Medical College- Vishakapatnam

GMC- Anantapur

Regional Medical Research Centre- Port Blair

Gauhati Medical College- Guwahati

BJ Medical College- Ahmedabad in Gujarat

Pt. B.D. Sharma Post Graduate Inst. of Med. Sciences, Rohtak- Haryana

National Institute of Virology Field Unit- Kerala

(Image credit: ICMR website)

Recently, the WHO has taken to their official Instagram account to share some preventive measures with regards to Coronavirus. They have also spoken about how you can follow some basic rules to prevent the spread of the virus. Check out their informative posts here.

