Coronavirus Testing Center In Texas: Here's Where Tests For COVID-19 Are Conducted

The Coronavirus has become a global outbreak with reports of infected patients from almost every country. The panic among citizens seem to be rising with each passing day as new cases are being reported. However, most places are now setting up their own COVID-19 testing centers. For those living in Texas, here is a list of Coronavirus testing centers in Texas where they can get themselves tested for the virus.

Coronavirus testing center in Texas

For all those who suspect that they might be infected with COVID-19 according to the symptoms described, they must immediately go see their nearest doctor. However, on the way to the doctor, they must be mindful of the places they visit and the people they come into contact with as Coronavirus is a highly infectious disease. One should also keep themselves at a bay from people who have recently travelled abroad. Washing and sanitizing one's hand is also an important step to keep in mind.

Texas Children's Hospital

Address: 6621 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030, United States

Hours: open 24 hours

Phone: +1 832-824-1000

Also Read: Coronavirus Testing Center In Delhi: Here's Where You Can Get Yourself Tested For COVID-19

Quest Diagnostics Texas City

Address: 7111 Medical Center Dr Suite 114, Texas City, TX 77591, United States

Hours: 7 a.m to 6 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday closed)

Phone: +1 409-933-1344

Also Read: Coronavirus Testing Center In Chennai: Where To Get Tested For COVID-19

Tarrant County Public Health Lab

Address: 1101 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104, United States

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday closed)

Phone: +1 817-321-4700

Also Read: Coronavirus Testing Centre In Mumbai: Kasturba Hospital In Chinchpokli Among Others

LabCorp

LabCorp is a private testing center where doctors can send samples for testing coronavirus. LabCorps have a number of testing centers all over Texas. These are Kingwood, Arlington, Houston, Austin, Fort Worth, San Antonio, Euless, Dallas, Keller, Amarillo, Katy, Mesquite, Richardson, Corpus Christi, Tomball, Round Rock, Cleburne, El Paso, Abilene and McKinney.

Also Read: Coronavirus Testing Center In Gurgaon: Here Is Where To Get Yourself Checked

Besides these, the State Labs of Austin, El Paso, Houston, Dallas, Lubbock and Fort Worth have also become Coronavirus testing centers in Texas. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has also given permission to some private labs to develop their own tests as COVID-19 testing centers. Officially the State currently has medical equipment to test as many as 125 patients daily for COVID-19.

Also Read: Coronavirus Testing Centers In Bangalore: Where To Get Tested For COVID-19

Also Read: Coronavirus Testing Centers In Pune: Here's Where You Can Get Yourself Tested For COVID-19