Canola Oil Beauty Benefits For Skin And Hair That You May Not Know About

Canola oil ishas a numerous amount of health and beauty benefits for people. It is famous for the low levels of erucic acid present in it which is good for the heart when consumed in a limited amount whereas the High erucic acid rapeseeds are known for their high heat stability properties and are used for industrial purposes.

Canola oil Benefits

According to studies published in PubMed, canola oil-based foods have proved to decrease the plasma cholesterol levels as compared to the diets which have high levels of saturated fatty acids.

Canola oil is widely known for its Vitamin E concentration due to which it is often used for skin and eye health.

Canola oil is also popular as a good source of alpha-linolenic acid which is a type of omega-3 fatty acids and is thus considered good for heart health.

According to WebMD, canola oil has the highest amount of omega-3 fatty acid and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) coming close second to flaxseed oil.

Canola oil benefits for hair and skin

Acne and Ageing - Canola oil is known to be beneficial for acne and for preventing ageing as well. According to a study published in the Journal of Molecular Medicine, the Vitamin E concentration present in this oil makes it as an effective antioxidant thus proving beneficial for the skin.

Split ends- Due to the presence of Vitamin K and E the canola oil may prove beneficial for dull dry brittle hair.

Skin moisturiser - The high level of fatty acids present in the oil may prove beneficial for dry skin as well.

Skin Infections- Canola oil's antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties are believed to be helpful in preventing skin infections.

Hairfall and dandruff- The moisturising benefits of canola oil could help the hair fall issues and help your hair gain strength due to the composition of the acids that the canola oil is made of.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

