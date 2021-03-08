Celebrate Women’s Day With Your BFF By Preparing Some Delicious Dishes, Find Recipes Here

March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day. This day can act as a good reminder for society to value and cherish every woman. Why not celebrate Women’s Day by preparing some of the choicest recipes with your best buddy? This International Women’s Day treat all the important women in your life with lip-smacking recipes. Take a look below.

Here are some of the recipes by Chef Berezida Gandhi from The St. Regis Mumbai and by Chef Aahana Gaur of Daily Treats at Westin Pune Koregaon Park to make the occasion worthwhile. Treat your loved ones with these delicious Women’s Day recipes.

Women’s Day recipes -

SOFT CENTERED COOKIE by Chef Berezida Gandhi - The St. Regis Mumbai

INGREDIENTS

Dark Chocolate – 150gm

Butter – 130gm

Sugar – 130gm

Eggs – 115gm

T-45 flour – 155gm

Cocoa Powder – 40gm

Baking Powder – 4gm

Chocolate Chips – 450gm

Toasted Pecan nuts – 30gm

Honey – 25gm

Heavy Cream – 85gm

Milk Chocolate (CALLEBAUT 33.6%) – 100gm

Maldon Sea Salt - 5gm

PREPARATION

In a pan over medium-high heat, add the sugar. Allow the sugar to come to a light amber colour without stirring.

Remove the pan from the heat and add the honey. Stir constantly until combined and the bubbling stops.

Put back on the heat, keep stirring until the mixture becomes a deep, rich amber colour.

Put the gas off and gradually add in the butter. Pour in the heavy cream, stirring constantly until combined.

Pour the caramel over the milk chocolate and blend it. Add in the salt and mix well. Pour in a container and freeze.

Preheat oven to 150°C.

In a bowl, add the butter and sugar and stir for about 3-4 minutes until smooth.

Add in the eggs gradually. Pour in the melted Dark Chocolate.

Fold in the T-45 flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, toasted Pecan nuts and Chocolate chips and mix until a nice dough is formed and let the dough rest.

Roll the dough to 1cm thickness. Cut the dough into two discs of 8” each. Place one disc of the cookie dough.

On top of the disc in the centre place the caramel ganache and on top of it place another cookie dough disc.

Seal the edge of the cookies by pressing the edges down.

Place it in the oven and bake it for 20-25 minutes. Let the cookie cool down.

FOCCACCIA by Chef Berezida Gandhi - The St. Regis Mumbai

INGREDIENTS

T-65 Flour - 200gm

Gluten - 6gm

Improver - 3gm

Yeast - 4gm

Water - 120gm

Salt - 5gm

Olive oil - 10gm

Herbs - 2gm

Sautéed onion - 50gm

Rock Salt - 2gm

PREPARATION

Make a dough by mixing the T-65 flour, gluten, improver and yeast with water.

Knead till you get a smooth window pane and add salt.

Add olive oil and knead the dough till mixed well. Later, add herbs.

Make a smooth ball of the dough and place it on a tray greased with oil.

Cover with cling wrap and place in the proofer to proof for 30-40 minutes.

Knockdown the dough and flatten it with fingers dipped in olive oil.

Top with sautéed onions, herbs, olives and rock salt and transfer the tray to the proofer again.

Bake in a pre-heated oven at 200°C for 30-35 minutes till golden brown on top. Brush with olive oil.

WILD MUSHROOM RISOTTO by Chef Aahana Gaur of Daily Treats - Westin Pune Koregaon Park

INGREDIENTS

250 gm Mixed wild mushroom

8 tbsp Butter

2 small shallots, minced

4 Garlic cloves, minced

2 Fresh thyme sprigs

1/2 tsp Salt

1/2 tsp Freshly ground pepper

3/4 cup dry white wine

1 tbsp Lemon juice

5 cups Chicken stock (or vegetable)

1 1/2 Arborio rice

1 cup Heavy cream

1 cup Fresh grated parmesan cheese

PREPARATION

Warm broth over low heat.

Melt half of the butter over medium heat. Add mushrooms and shallots and saute until tender for about 8 minutes.

Add garlic, thyme sprigs, salt and pepper and stir for an additional minute. Remove mushroom mixture from pan and set aside.

Add remaining butter to a pan over medium heat. Once melted, add rice and stir for 3-4 minutes.

Add ¾ cup dry white wine and lemon juice and bring to a simmer. Stir constantly until liquid is absorbed.

Add mushroom stock or 1 cup of vegetable broth and stir until all broth is absorbed. Continue adding broth 1 cup at a time and stir until liquid is almost absorbed.

Add mushrooms mixture into the rice and stir to combine.

Stir in heavy cream and parmesan cheese and cook for an additional 5 min on low heat.

Top with freshly ground pepper, shaved parmesan and fresh parsley.

SALI PAR EDDU by Chef Aahana Gaur of Daily Treats - Westin Pune Koregaon Park

INGREDIENTS

3 cups Potato, julienned to straws

2 Whole Egg

1 Tomato (finely chopped)

1 onion (finely chopped)

2 tablespoons Coriander Leaves, chopped

Salt

1 teaspoon Black pepper powder, freshly crushed

1 tablespoon Ghee

PREPARATION

In a pan, deep fry the potato straws till they are crisp and golden.

Heat ghee and add chopped tomatoes and the potato straws and spread to make a thick bed.

Sprinkle some chopped coriander and break two eggs over the potatoes. Sprinkle salt and pepper on the eggs and close with a lid.

Cook on low flame till the egg whites are fully cooked or keep the eggs runny, according to preference. Turn off the gas and ready to serve.

