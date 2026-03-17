Updated 17 March 2026 at 15:17 IST
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Easy Sabudana Dishes To Make On Fasting Days
Chaitra Navratri 2026 commences on March 19. Some devotees observe a nine-day fast during the festival for prosperity and good luck.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Chaitra Navratri 2026 will commence on March 19, and preparations for the festivities are underway. The nine-day celebration is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms. As part of the celebration, many devotees observe a satvik diet, avoiding grains and opting for light, energy-boosting foods. One popular fasting ingredient used in almost all households is sabudana. The simple ingredient is used for its versatility and keeps one full for longer. Here are some easy fasting recipes you can make using sabudana.
A simple tip to keep in mind while cooking sabudana dishes is that it needs to be soaked correctly. Soak them for 4–6 hours or overnight until they turn soft but remain separate. Over-soaking can make them sticky, while under-soaking may leave them chewy.
Sabudana khichdi
A staple during Navratri fasts, sabudana khichdi is quick, filling, and packed with flavour. Soaked sabudana is sautéed with roasted peanuts, cumin seeds, green chillies, and diced potatoes. A squeeze of lemon juice and fresh coriander adds a refreshing touch. It’s light on the stomach yet provides sustained energy throughout the day.
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Sabudana vada
Perfect as a snack or evening treat, sabudana vada is crispy on the outside and soft inside. Made with mashed potatoes, soaked sabudana, crushed peanuts, and mild spices, these deep-fried delights are often served with vrat-friendly chutneys like coconut or mint. While indulgent, they are a festive favourite during fasting days.
Sabudana kheer
For those with a sweet tooth, sabudana kheer is a comforting dessert option. Cooked in milk with sugar, cardamom, and dry fruits, this creamy dish is both nourishing and satisfying. It’s ideal for breaking your fast or as a light dessert after meals.
Also Read: Is Your Gud Or Jaggery Pure Or Adulterated? Find Out Using FSSAI's Test
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Sabudana thalipeeth
A lesser-known yet wholesome option, sabudana thalipeeth is a flatbread made by combining sabudana with mashed potatoes, peanuts, and spices. Cooked on a tawa with minimal oil, it’s a healthier alternative that pairs well with curd.
Sabudana tikki
If you’re in the mood for something quick, sabudana tikki is a great choice. These shallow-fried patties are easy to prepare and can be enjoyed with a side of vrat chutney or plain yoghurt.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 17 March 2026 at 15:17 IST