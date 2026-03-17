Chaitra Navratri 2026: Easy Sabudana Dishes To Make On Fasting Days

Chaitra Navratri 2026 will commence on March 19, and preparations for the festivities are underway. The nine-day celebration is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms. As part of the celebration, many devotees observe a satvik diet, avoiding grains and opting for light, energy-boosting foods. One popular fasting ingredient used in almost all households is sabudana. The simple ingredient is used for its versatility and keeps one full for longer. Here are some easy fasting recipes you can make using sabudana.

A simple tip to keep in mind while cooking sabudana dishes is that it needs to be soaked correctly. Soak them for 4–6 hours or overnight until they turn soft but remain separate. Over-soaking can make them sticky, while under-soaking may leave them chewy.

Sabudana khichdi

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A staple during Navratri fasts, sabudana khichdi is quick, filling, and packed with flavour. Soaked sabudana is sautéed with roasted peanuts, cumin seeds, green chillies, and diced potatoes. A squeeze of lemon juice and fresh coriander adds a refreshing touch. It’s light on the stomach yet provides sustained energy throughout the day.



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Sabudana vada

Perfect as a snack or evening treat, sabudana vada is crispy on the outside and soft inside. Made with mashed potatoes, soaked sabudana, crushed peanuts, and mild spices, these deep-fried delights are often served with vrat-friendly chutneys like coconut or mint. While indulgent, they are a festive favourite during fasting days.

Sabudana kheer

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For those with a sweet tooth, sabudana kheer is a comforting dessert option. Cooked in milk with sugar, cardamom, and dry fruits, this creamy dish is both nourishing and satisfying. It’s ideal for breaking your fast or as a light dessert after meals.



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Sabudana thalipeeth

A lesser-known yet wholesome option, sabudana thalipeeth is a flatbread made by combining sabudana with mashed potatoes, peanuts, and spices. Cooked on a tawa with minimal oil, it’s a healthier alternative that pairs well with curd.

Sabudana tikki

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