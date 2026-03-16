Water Stacking May Be The Ultimate Hydration Hack This Summer, Know All About It

After ‘maxxing’ on all kinds of fibres and proteins, the internet has now moved on to water. As the summer months approach, the need for hydration is practically yelled by all fitness and wellness influencers. Amid this, Jeffrey Ma, with 161k followers on Instagram, has created something called stacked water.

What is water stacking?

Jeffrey Ma, who calls himself a food scientist and content creator, has created the trend to increase hydration with minimal effort. Recognising that drinking adequate water each day might be challenging for some, the content creator believed that adding functional ingredients and fresh juices to water can increase its hydration quotient. Speaking to Vogue, he shared, “It really came from me being lazy and wanting to mix everything into one tasty all-in-one drink."

The content creator added, “I’m in my mid-30s, and once you get past your 20s, it feels like there are more preventative supplements to think about (collagen for skin, joints, and hair; vitamin C for immunity; fiber; protein; creatine; probiotics; electrolytes), while also trying to eat enough fruit and drink enough water each day. At the same time, I was working out a lot for [the fitness competition] Hyrox, running, playing pickleball, and doing HIIT, so I genuinely needed daily electrolytes.”



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How to make stacked water?

The best part about Ma's strategy is that it does not particularly follow a set recipe. The content creator himself shares several videos each day, mixing different proportions and ingredients in the stacked water, so that his followers can choose the one that suits them the most. However, typically, the recipes consist of:

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Collagen and/or creatine

Juice, either bottled or blended, and strained fruit

Citrus such as lemon, lime, or orange

A functional flavour packet, like electrolytes, probiotics, or vitamin C

Water

Ice



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