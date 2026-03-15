7 Vegetarian Indian Dishes Which Can Be Easily Prepared On An Induction Cooktop Amid LPG Shortage

A shortage of LPG has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. In response, the Union government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act to prioritise domestic LPG supply, reserving higher allocations for households, hospitals, and essential services while restricting commercial distribution in several regions. While the situation is under control in most areas, some regions are facing challenges in securing LPG cylinders for daily use owing to malpractices such as black marketing and hoarding. While the issue is permanently resolved, some Indian households are opting for alternative cooking methods, such as induction cooktops, which run on electricity. Take a look at some of the easy vegetarian recipes to prepare on the cooktops.

Upma

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Upma is a quick and comforting dish that cooks perfectly on an induction stove. Made with semolina (sooji), mustard seeds, curry leaves and mixed vegetables, it requires minimal ingredients and comes together in under 20 minutes. It also makes for a wholesome breakfast or light dinner.

Dalia

Vegetable dalia is a nutritious and filling option that can be easily prepared on an induction cooktop. Broken wheat is cooked with vegetables like carrots, peas and beans along with mild spices. This wholesome dish is not only healthy but also very comforting, making it ideal for breakfast or a light meal.

Masala Khichdi

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Khichdi is one of the easiest one-pot meals you can prepare on induction. Combine rice, lentils, vegetables and mild spices in a pressure cooker or induction-friendly pot. Within a short time, you have a nutritious dish that is both filling and easy to digest.

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Vegetable Pulao

For a more filling meal, vegetable pulao is a great option. With basmati rice, whole spices and seasonal vegetables, this aromatic dish can be prepared in a single pot on induction. It is perfect for lunch or dinner and pairs well with curd or raita.



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Paneer Bhurji



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Paneer bhurji is quick, protein-rich and very easy to cook on an induction stove. Crumbled paneer sautéed with onions, tomatoes, green chillies and spices makes a delicious side dish that can be served with roti, bread, or even stuffed inside wraps. This is under one-pot recipe that can be booked on an induction cooktop and tastes same as traditional recipe.

Besan Chilla

For a quick snack or breakfast, besan chilla is a healthy choice. Made from gram flour batter mixed with chopped vegetables and spices, it cooks like a pancake on a flat pan. Induction cooktops heat pans evenly, making it easy to prepare crispy chillas.



Also Read: Gas-Saving Alternatives To Prepare Chai Without LPG Cylinder

Aloo Jeera

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