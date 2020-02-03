Cheese Chilli Naan Recipe: How To Make The Dish At Home In Quick And Easy Steps

Cheese Chilli Naan recipe is a popular and delightful Indian recipe. Naan is a type of Indian bread, which can be eaten with any Sabji or Chicken. Stuffing naans with various combinations increases its taste and adds up more to the plain naan. Cheese Chilli Naan is an Indian-Italian combined dish best served in North Indian cities like Punjab, Amritsar and Delhi. Check out the lip-smacking recipe of Cheese Chilli Naan to make at home.

Ingredients for making Cheese Chilli Naan

For the dough

1/2 cup maida (plain flour)

1/4 teaspoon dry yeast

1/4 teaspoon sugar

1/2 tablespoon fresh curd

1/2 tablespoon melted clarified butter (Ghee)

Salt according to your preference

For the stuffing

One teaspoon dry chilli flakes

1/4 cup grated processed cheese

Two tablespoons chopped parsley

Salt to taste

How to make Cheese Chilli Naan at home

Take a bowl and combine dry yeast, sugar and mix them with 2 and 1/2 cup of lukewarm water. Keep the bowl covered for five to seven minutes. Prepare a dough by mixing the yeast and sugar mixture with plain flour, melted clarified butter and salt. Let the dough rest for 30 minutes, it will rise due to the yeast effect. Divide the dough into 10 equal parts. Roll each part like mini roti, keeping each naan's size similar. Sprinkle the cheese, chopped parsley and chilli flakes in the center of the dough. Pull the edges of the dough inward to seal the stuffing inside. Again roll the naans into similar sizes. Make sure you don't tear off the covering. Heat a non-stick pan on the medium flame. Add some clarified butter. Cook the naans on the fan until golden brown. Serve the hot cheese chilli naan with curd or green chutney.

PROMO IMAGE CREDITS - SHUTTERSTOCK BY DronG