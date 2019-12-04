Mumbai: Check Out Some Of The Best Naan Turnovers In Mumbai

Naan is a type of Roti that is often ordered along with a sabzi. Naan is part of the North Indian cuisine and is loved by Indians all across the globe. Made out of maida, this dish can be made in many different styles. When it comes to North Indian food, the city of Delhi has a lot to offer. Though, many cities now have added their own fusion to this traditional dish and made it trend-worthy. Listed below are the best naan turnovers one can find in the bustling city of Mumbai.

Best Naan Turnovers in Mumbai

1) Dilli Deli

This place is hugely popular for the quirky dishes they serve. The ambience is quite unique and gives a good vibe. One can come and enjoy a variety of flavourful dishes here. The naan here is made with whole wheat flour and is stuffed with some great ingredients. Some of the great must-try naans here include, Punjabi Rajma, Amritsari Chole, Butter Chicken, etc. One can find this place in Andheri and the food here is budget-friendly.

2) The Third House

This is one of the best naan places in Mumbai. They serve some great hot and spicy naans that leave you wanting more. Their popular Spicy Mushroom Desi Slider is one of the best dishes to try here. The place is not that big but has some of the city's best food out there. Other dishes that one must try here include the Chicken Tikka Masala and the Mutton Boti Masala. This place has two outlets: one is located at Andheri and the other at Malad. The food here is also budget-friendly.

3) Jantar Mantar

This is another great place for some lip-smacking stuffed naans. The place is great and serves some well-garnished naans. Some of the great dishes here include the Tawa Chicken Baghdadi, Kadhai Paneer, Chana Masala and more. This one is located at Juhu and has people coming here from far off places. This place is also very easy on the pocket and has food you won't regret paying for.

