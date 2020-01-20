Naan Turnovers Is The New Fusion Dish To Check Out At North Indian Restaurants In Mumbai

Mumbai is getting its popularity for serving some top-notch North Indian food and the locals have started experimenting and making new recipes. There is a new dish that has been gaining popularity and its a simple fusion of naan and some gravy.

The dish is basically the usual main gravy which is stuffed inside a hollow naan wit ample amount of cheese. The dish is usually called slider or a naan turnover which is perfectly enough for an individual. Read more to know about some must-try restaurants that serve these amazing fusion food, naan turnovers.

Naan Turnovers: North Indian restaurants in Mumbai

The Chef’s Wife - Makhanwala sliders / Naan turnovers

The restaurant has already been dominating the Juhu area with is lip-smacking dishes that are just served with utter perfection. The venture kickstarted a year ago and has managed to get a reputable 4.3 / 5 rating on Zomato.

This restaurant was started by a young aspiring entrepreneur, Rishab Saluja and who has also added some creative dishes like Paneer Rajwada Masala which is surely a must-try.

Sardaar Ji- Makhanwala sliders / naan turnovers

The main restaurant is located in Juhu and is popular for serving some creamy North Indian dishes. Because of the growing popularity of North Indian food, the owners have created their presence in almost most hotspots of Mumbai.

The bestselling item from their menu is a Paneer Makhanwala slider. The dish is basically a combination of Paneer Makhanwala stuffed inside a naan bread. The franchise has a total of four outlets in Mumbai.

Jantar Mantar Makhanwala sliders / naan turnovers

The main restaurant of the franchise is located in Juhu and serves the tastiest Butter Chicken and Paneer Makhanwala dishes. The restaurant also has some popular dishes like butter chicken and dum biryani.

Because of the franchise’s popularity, a huge number of tourists visit the place in search of some heavy authentic North Indian food.

