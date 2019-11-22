Cheesecake: Best Creamy And Buttery Cheesecakes To Try In Mumbai

Do you remember the time when Rachel and Chandler from F.R.I.E.N.D.S stole a cheesecake and binged over it shamelessly? They were so driven by the creamy cheesecake with a buttery graham crust that they even ate off the cheesecake fell on the lobby floor. Cheesecakes have been immensely popular since then. The festive season of binging on sweets and cakes is right around the corner. From blueberry cream topping to red velvet icing, cheesecakes have taken a special place in every sweet tooth’s taste bud. Here are some of the best places to try cheesecakes in Mumbai.
Love and Cheesecake have multiple outlets in Mumbai. It is famously known for its Nutella and Oreo cheesecakes. The Nutella and cheese perfectly complement each other in creamy goodness, and the tinge of hazelnuts added offer that pleasant crunchy surprise. If that’s not enough, the base is made out of pure Oreos and covered in Nutella frosting.
#FridayCheesecakeFix Our Original Newyork Cheesecake with its creamy, smooth, & rich taste makes it the perfect sweet treat to finish the week!#LoveAndCheesecake #NewYorkcheesecake #cheesecakelove #Cakes #Dessertlovers #cheesecakelovers #cheesecaketime #bandra #juhu pic.twitter.com/g63avaSf1A— Love & Cheesecake (@lovencheesecake) September 13, 2019
Theobroma is a well-known dessert place in Mumbai. It is known for its several sweets like hot chocolate, cheesecakes, homemade cakes. Theobroma's menu has the New York styled cheesecake, seasoned with lemon, fresh fruits, and chocolate.
When your friend runs such a yummilicious place— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) June 6, 2017
Gulab Jamun Cheesecake & Ferrero Rocher Theobroma & the Casatta Cake 😍😍@FreshBakedGoodn pic.twitter.com/EYMu7gUhY3
Pizza Express is not only one of the best pizza joints in Mumbai but also serves the best cheesecake in Mumbai. Pizza Express serves a unique type of cheesecake - burnt cheesecake. And they are one of the best types of cheesecakes in Mumbai.
Out of sight in a minute.— thewanderingeducators (@thewanderinged1) July 20, 2018
But never out of your mind 💭♥️
What : Shea's Favourite Cheesecake
Where : The Bandra Project by Pizza Express, Bandra West.@PizzaExpress
Price : ₹395/-#WanderingJunkets #TheBandraProject #Bandra #Mumbai #Cheesecake #Cake #Vanilla #PizzaExpress pic.twitter.com/9JIWbBzZ3Y
Love Sugar Dough has probably been winning birthday parties all over the cities. But none has gotten quite the celebration that its Red Velvet Cheesecake has. If you love red velvet and cheesecake, try one from LSD.
@KotakBankLtd Must Eat Blueberry Cheesecake from Love, Sugar & Dough, Mumbau.#KonaKonaKotak pic.twitter.com/1kZZ7PP4OS— Monica Varma (@Monica_Varma) April 15, 2015
