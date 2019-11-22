The Debate
Cheesecake: Best Creamy And Buttery Cheesecakes To Try In Mumbai

Cheesecakes have a special place in every sweet lover's heart. Here are some of the best places to try cheesecakes in Mumbai.

Do you remember the time when Rachel and Chandler from F.R.I.E.N.D.S stole a cheesecake and binged over it shamelessly? They were so driven by the creamy cheesecake with a buttery graham crust that they even ate off the cheesecake fell on the lobby floor. Cheesecakes have been immensely popular since then. The festive season of binging on sweets and cakes is right around the corner. From blueberry cream topping to red velvet icing, cheesecakes have taken a special place in every sweet tooth’s taste bud. Here are some of the best places to try cheesecakes in Mumbai.

Best Cheesecake place in Mumbai: 

Love and Cheesecake 

Love and Cheesecake have multiple outlets in Mumbai. It is famously known for its Nutella and Oreo cheesecakes. The Nutella and cheese perfectly complement each other in creamy goodness, and the tinge of hazelnuts added offer that pleasant crunchy surprise. If that’s not enough, the base is made out of pure Oreos and covered in Nutella frosting. 

Theobroma 

Theobroma is a well-known dessert place in Mumbai. It is known for its several sweets like hot chocolate, cheesecakes, homemade cakes. Theobroma's menu has the New York styled cheesecake, seasoned with lemon, fresh fruits, and chocolate. 

Pizza Express 

Pizza Express is not only one of the best pizza joints in Mumbai but also serves the best cheesecake in Mumbai. Pizza Express serves a unique type of cheesecake - burnt cheesecake. And they are one of the best types of cheesecakes in Mumbai. 

Love Sugar Dough

Love Sugar Dough has probably been winning birthday parties all over the cities. But none has gotten quite the celebration that its Red Velvet Cheesecake has. If you love red velvet and cheesecake, try one from LSD. 

