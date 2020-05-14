Chia Vs Sabja Seeds: Here's How To Differentiate between Two Seeds

Chia seeds and Sabja seed are both good supplements that help by boosting the body’s immunity system. Usually, it gets very tricky to identify whether it is chia seeds or Sabja because both look similar at first glance. A well-renowned dietitian Lavleen Kaur along with nutritionist Pooja Makhija has taken a step forward to help these people. The two shared posts on their respective social media handles clearing any doubts about the difference between the two. Read more to know about the difference between Chia and Sabja seeds.

Difference between Chia and Sabja seeds

Pooja Makhija’s Instagram post certainly helps all her followers to differentiate between Chia and Sabja seeds. She mentioned that both the seen seeds actually look quite different when observed carefully. She specified that Sabja seeds are black, tiny and round while Chia seeds are a bit larger, more oval in shape, and come in a variety of colours, including grey, brown, white and black. She also mentioned that Chia is a good source of omega 3 and it helps by stabilising the blood sugar, promoting energy and endurance. On the other hand, Sabja seeds are one of the best coolants for the body and act as a good source of iron which combats acidity and relieves constipation.

On the other hand, Lavleen Kaur also explained that the main dieting benefit of the seeds is their ability to make the consumer feel easily sated after eating. In simple terms, the seeds help by filling you up which helps by avoiding continuous snacking throughout the day. When added to water, both chia and basil seeds increase in size that helps to fill the stomach and keep the body hydrated. Laveleen Kaur also mentioned that these seeds are not a direct substitute for healthy eating and to get the most benefit from your basil or chia seeds, you’ll also need to ensure a balanced diet.

