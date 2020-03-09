Lentils, Chia Seeds & Other Food Items That Are A Great Source Of Protein For Vegetarians

To stay healthy and fit, the human body needs enough proteins and other varied nutrients. Being a vegetarian, it becomes quite difficult to maintain the protein balance without consuming the meat proteins. Having said so, vegetarians need to follow a super healthy diet plan and arrange it accordingly. Check out some of the veg food items that are a great source of protein.

Lentils

Being a prime part of the Indian cuisine, Lentils can be included as a part of different dishes. They are stuffed with protein. Red and green coloured lentils also are packed with fibre, iron and potassium along with protein. Lentils can be consumed as curry or soup and served with roti or rice. Half cup of cooked lentils have almost 9 grams of protein.

Tofu

Tofu is also known as bean curd. It is often seasoned or marinated as per the dish's requirement and absorbs flavours well. It is made from soybeans and is low in fat and high in protein. Per 100 grams of tofu contain 10-19 grams of protein.

Chia Seed

Chia seeds are known to have higher protein content. That will help you build muscles and lose the extra weight and calories. Apart from that, they are also known to contain vitamins, potassium and other components that are essential for your body. One tbsp of chia seeds have almost 2 grams of proteins.

Fat-Free Greek Yoghurt

Fat-free Greek yoghurt is a delicious natural substitute for whey protein. It is reportedly also an excellent source of protein. You can consume fat-free Greek yoghurt after a workout or as a tasty dessert before you go to bed. And the best thing is, it is fairly cheap as well.

Goat Milk

Milk is one of the best natural ingredients for gaining protein. But several lactose-intolerants cannot consume it. However, most people with lactose intolerance can handle goat protein. However, consult a doctor before any such consumption.

