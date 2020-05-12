Chahatt Khanna Speaks About Battle With Depression, Says She Will Come Out Of It Healthy

Actor Chahatt Khanna spoke about how she is dealing with her depression and informed a news portal that she is slowly coming out of it. The actor also mentioned that during these tough times, she stays connected with her counsellor through video calls. She also revealed several things about her battle with depression.

Chahatt Khanna on her battle with depression

Speaking to a news portal, Chahatt Khanna said that things would be a bit easier for her and her counsellor had she known about her depression a bit earlier. She added that this would help her to rectify those points which have been triggering her. Chahatt Khanna added that she has no idea where depression comes from or where it goes or rather vanishes. Further on, she added that she has been dealing with this for a long time. However, she is positive that she will come out of it healthy.

She further added that even as she will come out healthy, she wants to do it in a challenging way. The actor added that currently she just wants to stay away from the world and focus on the important and real aspects of her life. She mentioned this to explain her absence from social media, according to a news portal. The actor continued saying that she wants to take a break from everything, including social media and all the glitz and glam that follow it. The actor then added that she is in constant touch with her counsellor through video calls.

Not too long ago, Chahatt Khanna was a part of a condemnable incident where she was trolled for being a single mother. The actor wrote a lengthy note hitting back at the trolls; however, she soon deactivated her account. The actor did mention that she was not going off social media due to the hate she received. She cleared the air that it was due to some work-related matter, hence she was taking a break from social media. She added that her team would be posting pictures and not her. In conclusion, the actor said that this is something that is quite necessary for her, according to a news portal.

