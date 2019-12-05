Chicken Breast: Check Out The Steps To Make Chicken Breast

Chicken breast is not just a common poultry in the world but also a dish that is popular and made with a variety of ingredients. It takes finesse and effort to make a good dish of Chicken breast. There are tons of different recipes in the world to make this popular dish. Many restaurants also excel in making a good dish of Chicken breast. This dish can also be prepared at home with less effort and all it takes is a handful of ingredients. Listed below are the three easy ways one can make Chicken breast at home.

Three ways to make Chicken breast

For making this dish, one would require the necessary ingredients that are the true essence of this dish. For making this dish in a good way one would require 500 grams of Chicken Breast. There are various ways to make Chicken breast. Some include using ovens, some include using pans and some can be poached. The dish can be done well if one follows the instructions carefully. You would require a thermometer to ensure that you do not overcook the dish.

1) Chicken Breast made using the oven

First one must allow the chicken breast to sit in room temperature and add the spices according to taste.

Next one must add seasoning to it, with olive oil, cumin, paprika, and any other spices as per your palate.

Ensure to pre-heat the oven to 450 degrees F and place the Chicken breast on the tray with the foil, let it cook for 15-20 minutes.

Check it once and then pull it out after 20 minutes. Let it rest for a while before consuming it.

2) Chicken Breast made using the pan

First one must allow the chicken breast to sit in room temperature as cold one would not cook well

A cast iron is good, one can use non-stick as well.

Preheat the pan for 2 minutes and add the spices to the chicken breast in the meantime

Add 2 teaspoons of oil then add the chicken breast to it and let it sit for 4 minutes

Later flip it and do the same for the other side

Once done, place on a clean plate.

3) Chicken Breast made by poaching

This is a harder technique to the previous two. Add extra flavor to the water as it will need to absorb it

Use some lemon, spinach, rosemary, thyme, coriander, etc spices as per your taste

Use shallow water and not too deep, keep checking constantly

Do not use too much heat, just enough for water to simmer and then reduce the flame.

Boiling water is too much for it and will tend to dry it out.

