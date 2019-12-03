Here Are Super Quick And Easy Recipes For Delicious Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings are a popular choice of starters among the crowd. The wings are generally combined with a variety of ingredients and deep-fried and then dipped in sauce of your choice. Here are a few quick and easy chicken wings recipe to follow.

Easy DIY Chicken Wings Recipe

Basic Chicken Wings

Ingredients Required:

3/4 cup and 2 teaspoons brown sugar

1/3 cup and 1 tablespoon yellow mustard

1 tablespoon and 1-3/4 teaspoons soy sauce

2 pounds chicken wings, cut into thirds and tips discarded

Recipe:

Mix brown sugar, mustard, and soy sauce together in a bowl. Measure 1/4 cup marinade for basting and transfer to a small bowl; cover and refrigerate. Place wings in a large resealable bag. Pour remaining marinade over wings, coating well. Seal and marinate wings at least 2 hours and up to overnight.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Remove chicken wings from resealable bag and transfer to a baking sheet. Discard marinade. Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Baste wings with reserved 1/4 cup marinade; cook, basting every 10 minutes until chicken is no longer pink in the center, about 30 more minutes.

Baked Lemon Pepper Harissa Wings

Ingredients required:

Aluminum foil

2 pounds’ party chicken wings

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon-pepper seasoning

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup spicy harissa sauce

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and place a cooling rack on top. Place wings in a large bowl. Add olive oil, lemon pepper seasoning, and salt and stir until wings are evenly coated. Place wings on top of the cooling rack. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Flip and cook until chicken wings are no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear about 10 more minutes.

Meanwhile, whisk harissa sauce, honey, and apple cider vinegar together in a small saucepan. Cook over medium-high heat until sauce begins to thicken, about 4 minutes. Turn heat off and let sauce cool while chicken wings finish cooking. Transfer wings to a large bowl and set the oven broiler to high. Pour harissa mixture over the wings and stir to coat. Place wings back on the cooling rack and broil for 4 minutes.

Baked Chicken Wings

10 chicken wings, separated at joints, tips discarded

salt to taste

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup peach chutney

1 (1.25 ounce) envelope dry onion soup mix

2 cups hot water

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place the chicken wings in a roasting pan. Season with salt. In a medium bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, peach chutney, onion soup mix, and hot water. Pour this over the chicken wings. Bake in the preheated oven until the sauce is brown and sticky, about 1 hour and 15 minutes.

