Butter Chicken, which is also popularly known as Makhani Murg, is a famous Chicken dish. The dish originated in the Indian subcontinent. The base for this dish is a mildly spiced tomato sauce. The aim of the dish is to have a buttery chicken that will easily melt as soon as one eats it. However. people customise it according to their own preference. However, boneless butter chicken is the most preferred choice among the crowd. People often think that it is a tough dish to cook, but here is a quick and easy recipe to make it.

Quick and Easy Butter Chicken Recipe

Ingredients Required

1 tablespoon oil

1 tablespoon butter

1 medium onion diced

1 teaspoon fresh ginger finely minced or grated (or use paste)

2-3 cloves garlic finely minced or crushed

1 ½ pounds about 2-3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into ¾-inch chunks

1 can 6 oz. tomato paste (or 8-10 oz can of tomato sauce)

1 tablespoon garam masala

1 teaspoon chilli powder or paprika, adjust to taste

1 teaspoon Fenugreek I use powder, but seeds or mustard seeds can be used too

1 teaspoon cumin

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1 cup heavy cream sub for half & half or yoghurt for low fat

Hot cooked rice and naan for serving

Instructions to cook

Heat a large or medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the oil, butter, and onions and saute the onions until lightly golden which will take about 3-4 minutes. Add ginger and garlic and let it cook for 30 seconds while stirring it continuously so it doesn’t burn.

Add the chicken, tomato paste, and other spices. Cook for 5-6 minutes or until everything seems cooked.

Add the heavy cream and let it simmer for 8-10 minutes while stirring occasionally. Serve with cooked rice or with delicious naans.

