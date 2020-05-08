Craving Chinese Food? Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Her Recipe Of Pan Fried Noodles

With another lockdown in effect, everyone is once again confined to their homes. Since a lot of people are missing out on some of their favourite restaurants and dishes, people are coming with recipes that closely resemble the restaurant favourites. With a similar aim, MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria recently took to her social media to post a recipe of Pan Fried Noodles to satisfy the cravings for Desi Chinese. She claims that the dish tastes just like the restaurant one and can be easily made at home. Take a look at her Crisp pan-fried noodles topped with vegetables in schezwan sauce recipe.

Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria's recipe to make Pan Fried Noodles

Ingredients required

200g Noodles

Water

3 tbsp oil

½ cup diced peppers (red, green, yellow)

1 carrot, sliced

6-8 beans, sliced

½ cup diced cabbage

2 florets broccoli, sliced

2 whole red chillies, broken

1tbsp cornstarch

1tbsp chopped garlic

1tbsp vinegar

1tsp schezwan sauce

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Directions to make

Boil one litre of water in a pan. Add the noodles to it and cook for four minutes or till the noodles are cooked al dente.

Once done, drain the noodles and refresh in cold water.

Toss the noodles with a tbsp of oil and set it aside.

Heat 1tbsp of oil in a non-stick pan and add half the garlic and cook till it acquires a golden colour.

Then add the noodles, add the salt and the pepper as per the taste and mix it well.

Spread the noodles in the pan and let it cook on a low flame. This is necessary for the noodles to become crisp at the base and the sides.

Meanwhile, heat another tbsp of oil in a different pan and add the remaining garlic and the broken red chillies. Keep tossing till the garlic becomes golden in colour.

Add the remaining vegetables to the pan and stir fry on high heat for a minute.

Add the schezwan sauce to it and stir fry.

On the side. Take two cups water, add the corn starch to it and make a corn slurry.

Add the corn slurry to the vegetables, then add vinegar, salt and pepper to it as per the taste and bring to an immediate boil. Simmer the mixture for a minute till the sauce thickens and then remove from heat.

Remove the crisp noodles on to a deep plate.

Pour the vegetable-sauce mix over the noodles and serve hot.

