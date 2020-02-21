Chinese Food With A Desi Twist? Check Out These Mouth-watering Dishes Now

Most Indians are familiar with Indian Chinese dishes rather than the authentic ones. Some of these dishes are created with a concoction of Indian masala and spices. Let's take a look at some of the most savoured Indian Chinese dishes all over the country.

Chowmein

Chowmein is a combination of chewy noodles, sautéed in oil along with veggies and meat options. This dish is easy to make and is available in most corners of the country. Chowmein might have originated in Northern China, but Indian chefs and cooks have given it their own twist.

Chicken 65

Chicken 65 is battered chicken fried in oil and then stir-fried in veggies, soy sauce and chilly sauce. The specialty of this dish is that it has an Indian base to it. Mustard seeds, curry leaves, cumin and more Indian spices are added to this dish. This dish is popular across the country due to the perfect amalgamation of Chinese and Indian elements.

Manchurian Bhel

Manchurian Bhel is the gooey yet crispy bhel that’s made with fried crispy noodles, veggie goodies and sometimes the meat alternative. This dish is certainly the go-to option for many street food enthusiasts and widely popular. The Indian Chinese dish is also popular for its high spice level.

Manchow Soup

Manchow Soup, as an appetizer that stands out as the sub-continents' favourite. This thick delicious soup is often loaded with veggies, meat, ginger and garlic. Another widely popular Indian Chinese dish!

Paneer Chilli

Paneer Chilli is a substitute for the ones who do not consume meat. It perfectly surmounts the taste and zingy meat counterpart. It is widely popular amongst the vegetarian population.

