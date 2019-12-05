Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe To Make At Home Like A Pro Dessert Chef

Chocolate is a flavour which is not only tasty but is also considered as a mood booster. It is the most loved flavour all over the world. Making ice cream is not rocket science and anyone can make the perfect ice cream at home once they have aced the basics. Just be prepared with your preference of icecream moulds and the rest will be a cakewalk.

How to make Chocolate ice cream at home

For this homemade chocolate ice cream recipe, all you need is 2 cups of cream, ¼ cup milk, ½ cup cocoa powder,½ cup sugar, ½ cup condensed milk. Place the pan with milk on the stove with a low flame, add sugar and whisk continuously until sugar dissolves and then remove the pan from heat. Add cocoa powder, condensed milk and vanilla essence, mix it properly and then let it cool down completely.

Now for making the cream use a standing mixer or an electric eater and whisk the chilled cream so that it becomes airy. You will know that your whipped cream is done when you get stiff peaks. Now add the chocolate mixture you prepared earlier and fold it slowly into the chilled whipped cream. Now add this ice cream mixture into your choice of moulds and cover it with a lid and let it refrigerate in the deep freezer overnight. Your chocolate ice cream is now ready and enjoy it just like this or innovate and use the ways to use your chocolate ice cream in more recipes.

Ways to pair up Chocolate ice cream

Use chocolate ice cream in shakes

Add a dollop of your homemade chocolate ice cream on top of your favourite milkshake and enjoy your homemade chilled milkshake which can be your guilty pleasure even in the winters.

Chocolate Icecream sandwich

For this recipe, take two long bourbon biscuits and add the chocolate ice cream in between them making a sandwich like an appearance. This fun way of making a sandwich can be done by using biscuits, wafers or even cookies.

