Butterscotch Ice Cream: Learn How To Prepare This Delicious Ice-cream At Home

Butterscotch is amongst the most loved ice cream flavours in the world. People love this dessert to the most whenever they go out to eat. An individual can prepare this delicious ice cream at home in a few easy steps. Here is a recipe for butterscotch Ice cream-

Ingredients

For the praline

Half cup of granulated white sugar

Few chopped cashews

Few chopped almonds

For Ice Cream

Two cups of heavy cream

Condensed milk

A teaspoon of Indian butterscotch essence

Three tablespoons of milk powder

Yellow food colour

Also Read | Soup for winters: Easy recipe to make best mushroom soup at home

Instructions

Make the praline

Add granulated white sugar in a pan on medium heat. Chop a few cashews and almonds. Allow the sugar to melt in a smooth liquid. As soon as the sugar melts and caramelizes in light golden colour, put the nuts to it. Stir the mixture to combine the nuts properly. Do the stirring process carefully as the sugared mixture is hot. Also, make sure you turn off the heat because sugar burns quickly once it is melted. Allow the caramelised nuts mixture to cool down.

Also Read | Moong Dal Halwa is a dish that is ideal for all happy occasions. Here is its simple recipe

Steps to prepare the ice cream

Step 1: Keep the mixture in the bowl and keep the attachment in the refrigerator for 20-30 minutes. Remove the mixture from the refrigerator and mix heavy cream in it.

Step 2: Use the mixer to beat the cream till it forms soft peaks. Keep it aside. Take a large bowl and add condensed milk. Put milk powder, butterscotch essence, and mix everything properly.

Step 3: Now mix the cream slowly to the condensed milk mixture. Add the mixture part by part and mix slowly after each addition. Also, add yellow food colour in the mixture.

Also Read | Rajma: Various tips to cook the tasty North Indian recipe at home

Step 4: Transfer the ice cream mixture into a container in which a person will be freezing the ice cream. Place it in the freezer for at least one to two hours. Now take the caramelized sugar, which will be too hard and break it into several pieces. Transfer it to a food processor. Pulse till you get a fine powder.

Step 5:

Remove the ice cream from the freezer after one to two hours and add the crushed sugar nuts powder in it. Mix this new mixture until the praline is completely mixed. Pour back the ice cream mixture in a sufficient bowl. Freeze for the mixture overnight.

Also Read | Malai Kofta Recipe: Four easy steps to make this delicious dish at home