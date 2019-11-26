Coffee: A List Of Some Of The Best Coffee Places In Mumbai

Coffee is a must for many, be it the first drink to start their morning or a cold frappuccino to end the night. When it comes to coffee there are multiple places that offer specialty. This is also one drink that can easily be made at home, although the technique to make it is what separates an ordinary coffee from an extraordinary brew. The beans when crushed and added to warm water along with milk and sugar give a kick like no other. Listed below are a few great coffee places in Mumbai you must check out:

Best places in Mumbai for Coffee

1) Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

One of the best coffee places in the country, this place fills your nostrils with their strong coffee aroma. They provide fresh coffee varieties for all those coffee lovers. Their menu shall leave you awestruck as you see so many different varieties. They have the decor and ambiance that makes you want to grab a book and sip the goodness.

2) Kala Ghoda Cafe

This petite cafe shall leave you wanting more of not just the coffee but a variety of other dishes too. Their signature coffee and waffles keep bringing their customers back to them. The cafe is filled with artwork and gives a cool atmosphere.

3) Le 15

This place is best known for its amazing desserts and macaroons. This great cafe is also popular for its rich coffee and desserts. The ambiance is subtle and cozy and while want you to lounge there as often as you can. It will make you want to go to Paris after just having a sip of their aromatic coffee.

