Corn Bhel To Cinnamon Rolls: 7 Delicious Monsoon Snacks To Try This Rainy Season

As the raindrops dance outside your window and the aroma of wet earth fills the air, it’s time to indulge in the joyous flavours of the monsoon season. This is the time of year that is associated with a delightful array of snacks that are not only delicious but also perfectly complement the weather. Get ready to tantalise your taste buds with these mouth-watering Indian snacks that will make your monsoon experience even more exciting.

3 things you need to know

Monsoon season brings a delightful array of snacks.

These snacks include pakoras, bhajiyas, samosas, vada pav, corn bhel, kachori, aloo tikki, and fluffy cinnamon rolls.

They are best enjoyed with a cup of masala chai, offering a perfect combination for a rainy day.

Pakora and Bhajiyas

Pakora and Bhajiyas are quintessential monsoon snacks that never fail to delight. Made with a variety of vegetables like onions, potatoes, and spinach, these crispy fritters are coated in a flavourful chickpea batter and deep-fried to perfection. Enjoy them with a steaming cup of masala chai, and you have the perfect combination to relish on a rainy day.

(Monsoon is incomplete without the crunchy bhajiyas | Image: spicymemsahib)

Samosas

Samosas, a beloved street food favourite, are savoury pastries filled with a mixture of spiced potatoes and peas. These golden triangles of joy are best enjoyed when paired with tangy tamarind or mint chutney. The irresistible combination of crispy outer crust and flavourful filing makes them a monsoon must-have.

(Samosa is a crispy treat to your tongue | Image: Food/Instagram)

Vada Pav

Vada Pav, a popular street snack from Mumbai, consists of a spicy potato fritter sandwiched between a soft bun. This delightful treat is packed with a burst of flavours and textures, with the chutney and fried green chilli adding an extra kick. The Vada Pav is the perfect on-the-go snack that brings comfort and satisfaction on a rainy day.

(Vada Pav the crunchy snack is a special treat during rainy days | Image: mumbaikar_ig)

Corn Bhel

For those craving a refreshing twist, try corn Bhel. This delightful mixture combines steamed or roasted corn kernels with tangy tamarind chutney, crunchy sev (fried chickpea flour noodles), and a medley of spices. The combination of sweet and tangy flavour makes it a delightful snack to savour while watching the rain pour.

(On a rainy day, corn bhel is always a great snack | Image: Unsplash)

Kachori

Kachori, a deep-fried pastry filled with a spicy lentil or potato mixture, is a delightful indulgence during monsoon. The crispy outer layer gives way to a burst of aromatic flavours, making it a perfect companion for a cosy evening indoors.

(Kachori with a crisp exterior and melt-in-the-mouth stuffing it taste divine | Image: cityspidy/instagram)

Aloo Tikki

Aloo Tikki is a popular street food in India made from mashed potatoes mixed with various spices and herbs. The mixture is shaped into patties and shallow-fried until crispy on the outside. Aloo Tikki is often served with chutney, yogurt, and sometimes even as part of a chaat (savoury snack) dish, adding a burst of flavour to the meal.

(Another rainy day lip smacking dish Aloo Tikki | Image: Food/instagram)

Fluffy Cinnamon Rolls

End your monsoon snacking spree on a sweet note with Fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. These pillowy delights are loaded with cinnamon-infused goodness and topped with a luscious cream cheese frosting. The warm aroma wafting through the house as you bake these treats will instantly elevate your mood.

(Bon Appétit with homemade cinnamon rolls | Image: bonappetit/Instagram)

Incorporate these mouth-watering snacks into your monsoon routine, and let the rain add an extra dose of joy to your culinary adventures. Whether you’re enjoying them with family or hosting a cosy get-together, these treats will undoubtedly make your monsoon season all the more exciting and delicious. So, gather your loved ones, savour these treats, and let the monsoon magic unfold with each bite.