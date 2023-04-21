Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: 5 Types Of Seviyan And Other Traditional Sweet Dishes To Enjoy

Quick links:
Mango seviyan is an easy-to-make Indian dessert cooked using vermicelli, milk, mango, dry fruits and other ingredients. This new and fruity version of seviyan is savoured during Eid.
Seviyan is a traditional Indian dessert that is made during the festivals like Eid. It is slow-cooked with milk, dry fruits, elaichi and vermicelli. It can be made quickly in just 20 minutes.
Eid festivities are incomplete without Sukhi seviyan. It is prepared with the same ingredients as seviyan. It is served either chilled or warm and garnished with dry fruits like raisins.
Vermicelli payasam is a traditional South Indian dessert that is cooked using vermicelli, sugar, dry fruits and milk. It is served during special occasions and is a healthy choice for sweet lovers.
Sheer Khurma is a creamy and rich dessert that is prepaed during Eid celebrations. The festivities are incomplete without this authentic delicacy and is made using nuts, dates, milk and sugar.
Baklava is an authentic Ottoman cuisine made during special occasions. It is a layered pastry-like sweet dish that is filled with nuts and sugar syrup.
Kesar Khoya Phirni is a North Indian sweet dish that is enjoyed during various festivals including Eid. The dish is easy to make and is prepared with rice, milk, saffron and khoya.