Chettinad, Karwar, Majuli Island: Hidden Getaway Spots In India For Foodies

In the realm of travel, a new trend is emerging among adventure-seeking food enthusiasts: Food escapes. Gone are the days when traditional tourist attractions alone sufficed. Today, travellers are immersing themselves in unique culinary experiences, venturing off the beaten path to discover hidden food gems in unexpected places. India, known for its diverse culture and rich heritage, has always been a treasure trove for food lovers.

From the aromatic spices of the north to the fiery flavours of the south, every region in the country offers a unique culinary experience. While popular food destinations like Delhi, Mumbai, and Jaipur have their charm, it’s time to set off on a gastronomic adventure to discover hidden foodie escapes in unexpected places across India. Get ready to tantalize your taste buds as we unveil some of India’s lesser-known culinary delights.

Beyond Butter Chicken: Unravelling Amritsar’s culinary delights

(Spicy Amritsari Kulcha | Image: chutneymary’s)

While Punjab’s culinary fame often revolves around butter chicken, makki di roti and sarso da saag, Amritsar offers a plethora of culinary delights beyond these iconic dishes. Explore the narrow lanes of Amritsar’s old city and indulge in the crispy and flavourful Amritsari fish fry, the tangy and spicy Amritsari Kulcha. One can also explore the mouth-watering specialties like papdi chaat and lassi.

Coastal cuisine in Karwar: Karnataka’s hidden food paradise

(Karwar coastal cuisine | Image: johnpaul7777)

Escape to the coastal town of Karwar in Karnataka and dive into the tantalizing flavours of coastal cuisine. Feast on fresh seafood dishes like fish curry, prawn ghee roast, and squid fry, prepared with a blend of coastal spices and flavours. Enjoy a traditional Mangalorean thali, which includes a variety of seafood delicacies, rice, and accompaniments. End your culinary adventure with a plate of sweet and crispy nevris, a traditional Karwar dessert.

A Culinary Voyage through Majuli Island, Assam

(Tribal food at Assam's Majuli Island | Image: Kavita Sharma/Facebook )

Nestled in the mighty Brahmaputra River, Majuli Island is not only a hub of art and culture but also a treasure trove of traditional Assamese cuisine. Embark on a culinary voyage as you savour unique delicacies like Khar, a signature dish made with raw papaya and pulses, or pithas, delicious rice cakes filled with sweet or savoury fillings. Explore the local markets and indulge in fresh river fish preparations or enjoy a traditional Assamese thali, a platter brimming with flavoursome curries, chutneys, and pickles. Majuli Island offers a glimpse into the heat of Assam’s culinary heritage.

A Voyage to the Land of Orchards, Srinagar, Kashmir

(Traditional Kashmiri cuisine | Image: Shutterstock)

While known for its breathtaking natural beauty, Srinagar in Kashmir is also a paradise for food lovers. Embark on a culinary voyage through the land of orchards and indulge in the flavours of traditional Kashmiri cuisine. Savour the aromatic and flavourful Kashmiri pulao, a rice dish adorned with saffron, dry fruits, and spices, or relish the iconic Rogan josh, a slow-cooked lamb curry rice in flavours. Don’t forget to sample the famous Kashmiri Kebabs and wash it all down with a cup of traditional Kashmiri kahwa, a fragrant saffron-infused green tea.

The spicy secrets of Chettinad: Unveiling Tamil Nadu’s culinary heritage

(Chettinad chicken curry | Image: Maccess Corporation)

Head south to the Chettinad region of Tamil Nadu, known for its aromatic and fiery cuisine. Explore the ancient mansions, visit local spice markets, and embark on a culinary journey like no other. Try the famous Chettinad chicken curry, the spicy Chettinad pepper fry, and the flavourful fish curry that will transport your taste buds to a whole new level. Don’t forget to savour the traditional Chettinad dosa, a crispy pancake-like dish, served with a variety of chutneys.

India’s culinary landscape is vast and diverse, offering a plethora of gastronomic experiences beyond the well-known cities. Exploring the hidden foodie escapes in unexpected places across the country allows you to unravel the unique flavours and traditional cuisines that define each region. So, pack your bags, embark on a culinary journey, and let your taste buds guide you to unexpected culinary delights in India.