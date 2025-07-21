Crunchy, Filling, And Delicious: Try Out These Fast-Friendly Work Lunches To Keep Yourself Recharged During Sawaan Somwars

The month of Sawaan is auspicious in Hinduism and many people fast either throughout the month or at least on Mondays to seek the blessing of Lord Shiva. However, for those that have to break their fast while at work, it is important carry vrat-friendly yet nourishing and fueling snacks and meals to keep your energy up.

Check out these interesting snacks that you can easily carry to work to break your fast:

Kuttu Bhalle



It is a vrat-friendly spin on everyone’s favorite dahi bhalla. In this avatar, the dumplings are made with buckwheat flour and served with a savory dahi that can be spiced with a little bit of rock salt and black pepper. Just remember to squeeze out all the water from the dumplings before packing and carry the curd mixture in a separate container.

Arbi Tuk



Simply chop the arbi small discs and pan-fry them with fast-friendly spices until golden brown and crispy. Try to pack it in sandwich paper to preserve the crisp. You can eat this on its own or pair with some savory dahi mixture for a filling snack.

Makhana Bhel



Makhanas or roasted fox nuts are a fast staple and a great snack in general. Little bit of salt and pepper with some cut fruits or cucumber along with a tangy dressing – beware your colleagues will definitely want to share this winning combo.

Paneer Patty



Want your fast-friendly snack to pack a protein punch? Paneer is the way to go. Grate some paneer, add some salt and pepper, give shape, pan-fry till golden brown, and enjoy with some curd based dipping. The best part is they can be easily made in bulk within no time making it a great pick.

Coconut Date Energy Balls