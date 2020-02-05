Custard Pudding Recipe: Learn How To Make This Delicious Dessert In Easy Steps

If you have a sweet tooth or are craving to eat something sweet, you should definitely try the Custard pudding. You can also use this dessert to serve at the parties. Custard pudding is a savoury dessert item, which originated from Spain. And now, people from all over the world enjoy this dessert.

The scrumptious Custard Pudding is made from simple ingredients like eggs, sugar and milk. Remember to chill it well. Let's take a look at the Custard Pudding recipe and the instructions.

Important :

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Serve For: 4

Nutrition Facts

1 cup: 235 calories,

7g fat (3g saturated fat), 172mg cholesterol,

125mg sodium,

38g carbohydrate (34g sugars, 1g fibre),

5g protein.

Ingredients :

1 cup - milk

1/2 cup - beaten eggs

1/2 cup - sugar

2 tbsp - custard powder

1 tbsp - vanilla essence

Instructions:

Take 4 tbsp of custard powder into a bowl and add 1 cup of milk. Whisk to make a smooth paste and make sure there are no lumps. Boil the rest of the milk into a saucepan by adding 6 tbsp of sugar. Stir and keep boiling until the sugar dissolves completely into the milk. Then, take the saucepan out from the flame and add the custard paste into it. Keep stirring the milk constantly while adding the paste or it will form lumps in your custard.

Put the saucepan again on flame and cook for 1 minute, stir continuously to avoid forming lumps in the custard. Turn off the flame, and put the mixture into moulds. Set them first in room temperature for 1 hour, then refrigerate for 1-2 hours. Before serving, take them out from the refrigerator and place on a plate from the mould. Your item is ready to serve cold.

Image credits: Shutterstock