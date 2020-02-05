Dahi Bhalla Chaat Recipe: Learn How To Make This Delicious North Indian Dish

Dahi Bhalla is a popular snack in North India, particularly in Delhi and Punjab. Unlike Dahi Vada, in dahi bhalle, papdis (fried flour crispies), boiled potato cubes & cooked chickpeas are added, which are not added in dahi vada.

You can also prepare the vadas a day before. Soak them in water, squeeze out the water from the vadas and refrigerate. The dish can be made during festive seasons. Making dahi bhalle requires time so you can make the sweet imli ki chutney and green chutney in advance. Let's take a look at the recipe.

Ingredients:

200 g urad dal

75 g papdi wheat crackers

Salt to taste

2 tbsp cashew

2 tbsp Raisins

Salt to taste

200 g yogurt whipped curd

1/4 cupTamarind and dates chutney Imli ki chutney

1/4 cup Green chutney

salt

1 tsp Red chilli powder

1 tsp chaat masala powder

1 tsp Roasted cumin powder bhuna jeera

Instructions

Wash urad dal till water runs out clear. Soak it for 4-6 hours, drain out excess water and grind into a smooth paste. Add a few tablespoons of water if required while grinding urad dal for Dahi Bhalla. The batter should be fluffy and smooth.

After grinding, beat the batter with a spoon and add salt, raisins and chopped cashew. Whipping the batter makes it soft and spongy. Now, heat the oil for deep frying. Reduce the heat to medium and drop spoon fulls of batter into the hot oil. It will immediately start to float on the surface.

Now cook these vada's until light golden brown. Now add these Dahi vadas in warm water in which salt is added and allow them to soak in water for 15-20 minutes. This step will help in making the vada's soft and spongy

To assemble the Dahi Bhalla chaat, take out few pieces of Dahi vada from water and gently squeeze out extra water. Place them on a small plate and add crushed papdi. Add small cubes of boiled potatoes and top them with whipped yoghurt, tamarind and green chutney. Sprinkle some salt, red chilli powder, chaat masala powder, roasted cumin powder. Finally, top it with some dry boondi and some more chutney and yogurt as per your liking and serve the chatpati Dahi Bhalla chaat.

Image Credits: Shutterstock