Alia Bhatt, Alaya F & Ananya Panday's White Dresses Can Be Perfect For A Date, See Pics

Alia Bhatt, Alaya F and Ananya Panday are widely followed for their glamorous style statements. Alia, who is all set to grace the silver screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra, is lauded for her classy outfits. Alaya F is basking in the success of her recently released film Jawaani Jaaneman, while Ananya Panday, on the other hand, is prepping up for her next- Khaali Peeli. The two budding stars have time and again created headlines for their on-point fashion game. Take a look at the three actors' white dresses that definitely is a good option to wear on a date.

Alia Bhatt, Alaya F and Ananya Panday's white dresses

Alia Bhatt

If you sneak into Alia Bhatt's Instagram, you will see that the actor has sported some white outfits quite a lot of times. For her recent holidays, the Brahmastra star donned many white dresses and clubbed it with some chic accessories. Not to miss her quirky sunglasses that caught all the eyeballs. Check out pictures.

Alaya F

Alaya F's recently released film Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan is experiencing a warm welcome at the Box Office. For one of her photoshoots back in 2019, Alaya F wore a white outfit that was much loved by fans. Take a look.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's recently released film Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan also witnessed a great welcome at the Box Office. Ananya Panday leaves no stone unturned in experimenting with new outfits. Check out her stunning white dresses.

(Image courtesy: Alia, Ananya & Alaya F Instagram)

