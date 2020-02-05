Tara Sutaria And Other Celebs Who Donned Pastel Outfits At The Armaan Jain's Wedding

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra wedding's was the biggest Bollywood event of recent times. Many celebrities were spotted at the event in amazing outfits. While a lot of celebrities chose to wear traditional wedding attire, many of them opted for pastel ones. Celebrities like Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani and more were spotted in pastel shades at the wedding. Take a look at their outfits here:

Stars who donned pastels at the Armaan Jain Wedding

Kiara Advani

For Jain's wedding ceremony, the actor donned a pretty pastel lehenga. With a pastel blue base, the lehenga had pink floral embroidery all over it. With singlet sleeve-styling, Advani's blouse had a deep cut along her bosom. The bottoms had a heavy ball-gown look while the lehenga also fashioned subtle sequins. To complete the outfit, the star chose to let her loose for the evening and beautifully carried her waves. For accessorising the look, she chose to wear a heavy ring in one hand while she wore a set of heavy bracelets in the other. She topped the look with a heavily layered choker neckpiece and completed the look with an off-white coloured purse.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria was seen fashioning a pink pastel lehenga with silver embroidery all over it. The blouse had a half sleeve fit with an open back with a lace knot closure. To complete the look, the star chose to tie her hair in a sleek bun and accessorised the outfit with a choker neckpiece and a pair of earrings from the same set. With a heavy ball gown look, the bottoms had heavy embroidery along the border.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty was also seen rocking a pastel outfit at the Armaan Jain wedding bash. The actor wore a cream coloured lehenga with a satin finish. The blouse had a deep neck with an open back with knot closure. The lehenga had minimal studded design over it. Tying up her hair in a low messy bun, the star completed her look with a layered choker neckpiece. She completed the look with a golden and cream coloured hand purse.

