Here's A Delicious Jain Pasta Recipe That You Must Check Out

The different varieties of Jain dishes available out there are simply and totally lip-smacking. Today Jain food is available outside in most parts of India and some parts abroad. The main food ingredients that Jains do not consume include onions, garlic, potatoes, carrots, beetroots, spinach, etc. Many may wonder how does a Jain pasta taste good without onions and garlic but this recipe below shall change your thought process. Listed below is the recipe to make a perfectly creamy Jain pink sauce pasta.

Jain pasta recipe: How to make Jain pasta?

The Jain pasta recipe includes pasta shells of your choice. After choosing the pasta shells, you must first boil them. Preheat the pan or cooker and add 2 cups of water. Let the water boil and then add the pasta shells to cook. Allow the shells to cook for 30 mins until soft. Here are the ingredients for the tomato sauce for the delicious Jain pasta:

4-5 ripe tomatoes

few stalks of celery

chopped basil leaves

oregano & chilli flakes

olive oil

salt

black pepper

ground sugar

Once the pasta is boiled and drained, you must make the pasta sauce. One must pre-heat the pan and add some olive oil. Once the oil is ready, add some chopped basil leaves and celery. Once they are cooked add the boiled and crushed tomato puree. To the pan add some black pepper, salt to taste and ground sugar. Lastly, add some oregano and chilli flakes.

After the pasta sauce is ready, mix the pasta and the sauce into one pot and add some fresh cream and cheese. You may even add olives and extra vegetables as per your choice. Serve the hot and spicy pasta in a nice bowl and garnish with parsley leaves. The pasta is now ready to savour. Try this Jain pasta recipe and share it with your friends and family.

