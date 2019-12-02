Recipe Of White Sauce Cheese Pasta: A Perfect Delight For Your Taste Buds

All Italian food lovers are mostly pasta fans. They love to treat their taste buds with different kinds of pasta. When talking about this delicious dish, one can never forget white sauce cheese pasta. White Sauce Cheese Pasta is one of the easiest pasta recipes, which can be prepared in a few minutes. This delicious Italian cuisine is a must-learn recipe. Here is how to make white sauce cheese past at home easily.

Ingredients

For White Sauce Cheese Pasta

400gm of boiled pasta penne

One medium grated cheese cubes

One teaspoon thyme

One cup of boiled Frozen Sweet corn

One tablespoon of butter

Two pinches of powdered black pepper

Four cups of water

Two teaspoons of powdered cornflour

One teaspoon of oregano

One teaspoon of paprika

200gm of boiled broccoli

4 cloves grated garlic

Salt as required

Big Cheese cube

For The Main Dish

One large chopped green capsicum

Two cups of milk

Two chopped red peppers

Recipe of White Sauce Cheese Pasta

Step 1

To prepare this delicious Italian dish, take a pan and heat it on medium flame. Put all the vegetables in it like sweet corn, red peppers and capsicum. Now add some water and boil the mixture with some salt. A person can add some black pepper in the recipe if they like it.

Step 2

Make sure that the vegetables are not overboiled because it will drain out all the nutrition and make them soggy. Allow the veggies to be crunchy as it will make the pasta even more tasty. Now add penne pasta and in the pan and start boiling it.

Step 3

Use another pan and heat it on medium flame. For preparing white sauce, put a pan on low-medium flame and heat butter. While the butter is melting, add the grated garlic in it and saute for a minute. Now, add cornflour in the pan and saute till the flour is mixed well with the garlic. Now add milk in the pan and stir it continuously to avoid any lumps. Now grate the cheese cube in the mixture and mix well. Add the white sauce in the pasta. The recipe of white sauce cheese pasta.

