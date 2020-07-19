Desi Hacks: 5 Desi Desserts Not Only Tasty But Also Healthy

Dessert is something sweet and delicious that you consume after a meal. And if you love desserts, but are also looking at staying healthy, then it’s important to note that what are the ingredients used in the dessert you eat. For example, someone avoids gluten, others may not include sugar content, and some are very particular about the carbs intake. So, each dessert intake should be considered while keeping in mind your own health goals. So, here are some desi desserts that are healthy and delicious both.

Five desi desserts to try that are actually healthy

Frozen Banana Ice Cream

If you are looking for something exciting to eat for dessert and want to try something new, then try this frozen banana ice-cream. This dessert recipe just needs 4 large very ripe bananas and 2 tablespoons peanut butter. Frozen Banana Ice-cream, this luscious 2-ingredient dessert is super simple to prepare. This lip-smacking Banana Peanut Butter Ice-cream is not only delicious but also healthy.

Firstly, you need to freeze the ripen bananas slices for at least 2 hours. Then remove the bananas and place in a food processor or powerful blender. After the texture of the bananas gets creamy and smooth, add the peanut butter and blend it again. When you get a rich and silky texture like ice-cream, you can taste this heavenly ice-cream as its ready.

Flourless Nutella Blender Muffins

You can opt for flourless Nutella muffins that are really healthy. These cookies include black beans, which provide more fibre and also include modest amounts for protein and iron. To make these cookies you will require rolled oats, cocoa powder, baking powder, mashed banana or applesauce, chocolate hazelnut spread (Nutella), pure maple syrup or honey, vanilla extract, and some choc chips (optional). Now you can put all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. After that, portion the batter into muffin tins, and bake them in the oven.

Cherry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

This Cherry Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is a dairy-free, vegan, gluten-free and even paleo-friendly. The ingredients used in this ice-cream are coconut milk sweetened with maple syrup, pitted cherries, and vegan chocolate chips. Blend the coconut milk, maple syrup, and cup cherries in a blender, until it gets into a smooth texture. Then place your ice cream bowl in the freezer for at least 18 hours. You can also make this tasty vegan recipe in popsicles as well.

Paleo Strawberry Crumble

This dessert recipe is a grain-free strawberry crumble which includes almond flour and the natural sweetness of summer strawberries for a dessert. You can try this healthful and easy to make dessert at home with some regular home-ingredients. Take some strawberries split into pieces, tapioca starch, vanilla extract, fresh lemon juice, and pure maple syrup. And for crumble topping use, almond meal/flour, kosher salt, coconut oil or grapeseed oil, and maple syrup. Take a big bowl, and toss together the strawberries, tapioca starch, vanilla extract, lemon juice, and maple syrup. Then make the topping with the ingredients and spread it over the strawberries and bake in the oven for 30 minutes. You can this with an ice-cream.

Chikitsa Crumble

Chikitsa Crumble, this dessert is a vegan creation, and one of the healthiest cookies to eat as a dessert. It packs 12 grams of fibre, 12 grams of protein and 5-servings of fruits and vegetables and is only 280 calories. According to Bains, the chef, the dense blueberry-flavoured cookie is equal to five whole bags of fibre-rich leafy greens. Hence blending all the ingredients, portioning them, and baking in the oven is the basic process to prepare these healthy cookies.

