Desi Hacks: Learn How To Open Coconut With These Two Easy Ways

There are several herculean tasks one meets while working in the kitchen and this has lead to several kitchen hacks and food hacks. Today, the Desi Hack will teach you how to open a coconut in the easiest manner. Read on to know more about desi hack:

Easiest ways to open a coconut

There must be several aspirant cooks who would visit the pantry and get a pack of shredded coconut when they encounter a recipe that demands coconuts. But if one wants to add some fresh coconut, here is a method they can learn and easily get some fresh coconut. One needs two clothes, a hammer, a screwdriver, and a hard cutting board.

Steps to open a coconut

Place a cloth on the kitchen platform. Place the hard cutting board on top of it. Place the other cloth on top of the cutting board, so the coconut will not slip. Now, take a screwdriver and puncture a hole in one of the eyes of the coconut. Drain out all the water first in a bowl, to later use it for soup, chutney, or even as a drink. Now, take a hammer and whack the coconut consistently on the surface of the coconut. Keep the coconut rotating as you hit it with the hammer. Use a spoon to remove the flesh from the cover once it opens.

Another step to open a coconut is by using an oven. Follow the below steps to open a coconut quickly.

Step to open a coconut with an oven

Place a cloth on the kitchen platform and keep a hard cutting board on top of it.

Then, place another cloth on top of it so that the coconut will not move unnecessarily.

Use a screwdriver to remove the coconut water from the eyes of the coconut

Then place the coconut in the oven for 15 minutes at 400 Fahrenheit

Take it out once it cracks and uses a hammer to remove the cover with ease

One can also use a vegetable peeler to remove the brown skin of the flesh of the coconut

