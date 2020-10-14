Dessert Day 2020: Baileys-inspired Desserts To Make At Home To Celebrate The Day

International Dessert Day 2020 has arrived and there is only one way to celebrate this day the right way - by devouring desserts. From chocolate cakes to brownies, every and all kind of desserts are a must-try today. A great combination that one must not miss on this Dessert Day 2020 is pairing the world-famous Irish cream liqueur 'Baileys Irish Cream' with your delicious dessert recipes. So, take a look at a few desserts blended with Baileys Drink that you can easily prepare at home.

Dessert Day 2020 recipes with Baileys Drinks

Baileys Volcano

Ingredients you need to make The Baileys Volcano :

50ml of Baileys Original Irish Cream

Square 200g Chocolate brownies x2

40ml Chocolate Sauce

Optional: Berries

Pic Credit: PR Handout

The Baileys Volcano dessert is one of the easiest recipes to pull off on the Dessert Day 2020. With just 4 ingredients, one can create a lovely dessert. Take a look at the method to whip up Baileys Volcano dessert:

Start with taking the brownies and stacking them on each other. Then with the help of a spoon, carve out a hole in the middle of the brownies. Take the chocolate sauce and Baileys Original Irish Cream and pour it into the hole. Finish with berries for garnish.

Baileys Affagato

Ingredients you need for Baileys Affagato:

50 ml of Baileys Original Irish cream Liqueur

30 ml of freshly brewed black coffee

Scoops vanilla or butterscotch ice cream

Pic Credit: PR Handout

Another simple yet delicious recipe is Baileys Affagato. Baileys recipe for an affogato is very quick and is perfect for Dessert Day 2020. Take a look at the method to complete the Baileys Affagato recipe:

Take your black coffee and pour it into a whisky glass Add Baileys Original Irish cream Liqueur and two scoops of vanilla or butterscotch ice cream to complete the dessert

Baileys Hot Chocolate

Ingredients you need for Baileys Hot Chocolate:

50 ml of Baileys Original Irish cream Liqueur

250 ml of milk

2 spoons of Unsweetened Cocoa Powder

30 grams of Dark Chocolate

1 spoon of sugar

Whipped Cream

Chocolate Sauce

Dark Chocolate

Pic Credit: PR Handout

Baileys Hot Chocolate is a perfect drink for National Dessert Day 2020. With the perfect combination of chocolate and Baileys Original Irish cream Liqueur, this recipe will make you want another cup of hot chocolate after you finish the first one. Take a look at how to make the drink:

Heat up some milk and add cocoa powder and chocolate. When the chocolate has completed melted, take the pot off the heat. Add Baileys Original Irish cream Liqueur to the mixture and some sugar as per taste. Top with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, chocolate shavings.

Promo Pic Credit: PR Handout