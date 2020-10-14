Dessert Day 2020: Baileys-inspired Desserts To Make At Home To Celebrate The Day

International Dessert Day 2020 has arrived and there is only one way to celebrate this day the right way - by devouring desserts. From chocolate cakes to brownies, every and all kind of desserts are a must-try today. A great combination that one must not miss on this Dessert Day 2020 is pairing the world-famous Irish cream liqueur 'Baileys Irish Cream' with your delicious dessert recipes. So, take a look at a few desserts blended with Baileys Drink that you can easily prepare at home.
Also Read | Physical fitness, mental tenacity, desi food helped me overcome COVID-19: Vice Prez Naidu
Ingredients you need to make The Baileys Volcano :
50ml of Baileys Original Irish Cream
Square 200g Chocolate brownies x2
40ml Chocolate Sauce
Optional: Berries
The Baileys Volcano dessert is one of the easiest recipes to pull off on the Dessert Day 2020. With just 4 ingredients, one can create a lovely dessert. Take a look at the method to whip up Baileys Volcano dessert:
Also Read | 13-year-old Indian boy impresses MasterChef Australia judges with delicious Mughlai food
Ingredients you need for Baileys Affagato:
50 ml of Baileys Original Irish cream Liqueur
30 ml of freshly brewed black coffee
Scoops vanilla or butterscotch ice cream
Another simple yet delicious recipe is Baileys Affagato. Baileys recipe for an affogato is very quick and is perfect for Dessert Day 2020. Take a look at the method to complete the Baileys Affagato recipe:
Also Read | Under NASA program, Blue Origin to board test system for zero gravity 'super foods'
Baileys Hot Chocolate
Ingredients you need for Baileys Hot Chocolate:
50 ml of Baileys Original Irish cream Liqueur
250 ml of milk
2 spoons of Unsweetened Cocoa Powder
30 grams of Dark Chocolate
1 spoon of sugar
Whipped Cream
Chocolate Sauce
Dark Chocolate
Baileys Hot Chocolate is a perfect drink for National Dessert Day 2020. With the perfect combination of chocolate and Baileys Original Irish cream Liqueur, this recipe will make you want another cup of hot chocolate after you finish the first one. Take a look at how to make the drink:
Also Read | Amazon world food day quiz answers for October 13, win Rs 1,000