13-year-old Indian Boy Impresses MasterChef Australia Judges With Delicious Mughlai Food

A 13-year-old India-origin boy recently managed to impress judges on the Junior MasterChef Australia with his ‘incredible’ cooking skills. Born in Australia to Indian parents, Dev was amongst the 14 kids who were chosen from more than 2000 applications to be a part of the show. On the first episode, he prepared delicious Mughlai food for the three judges - Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen.

A clip shared by MasterChef Australia on Instagram showed Dev carrying a huge tray to the judges’ table and naming the dishes prepared by him. During the episode, the contestants were given the freedom to cook their signature dish and therefore Dev prepared Lamb Mughlai curry, saffron rice, smoked chicken kebabs, cucumber raita and coriander chutney. With his amazing cooking skills, Dev left judges stunned.

In the clip, Judge Zonfrillo could be heard saying, “I feel as if I’m eating at your table home with your parents and your brothers”. Zonfrillo also appreciated the food and was even thankful to Dev for preparing the meal. On the other hand, Judge Melissa and Andy said that they loved the food and they would eat it any day of the week.

Netizens laud Dev’s skills

Since being shared on the social media platform, the Australian kid from north India has been received appreciation in the comment section. He has been praised by chefs and food lovers for his culinary skills. While one user wrote, “Woww, that’s a feast. How incredibly talented,” another user added, “This show is already bringing me so much joy! Dev’s dish looked spectacular”. “Oh my goodness this looks so amazing!! I hope you’re sharing the recipe because I want to make this,” added fourth. “This dish looked AMAZING!! Well done,” wrote another.

