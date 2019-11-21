Desserts: Here Are The Best North Indian Desserts To Try At Home This Winter

Plains of North India call out travellers who visit it for its mouth-watering delicacies. From Uttar Pradesh’s petha to Rajasthan’s melt-in-the-mouth rabri, the Indian subcontinent welcomes you with its flavoursome desserts. We have penned down some of the popular north Indian sweet dishes that will tickle your taste buds.

1. Kheer

A perfect blend of white rice and milk, Kheer is a creamy dessert served especially in the northern parts of the country. Loaded with chopped nuts and dry fruits, this delicious dessert can be savoured when it is piping hot or with chunks of fresh fruits after freezing it. You can drop some cardamom seeds in quick-to-prepare Kheer for tempting aroma.

2. Gulab Jamun

Golden brown and soaked in stringy sugar syrup, Gulab Jamun is loved by elders and kids alike. This ball of happiness is usually served in most Indian weddings and various auspicious occasions. Prepared with slowly boiled thickened milk, Gulab Jamun is deep-fried and soaked in a pan of full of sugar syrup for some time. Lo and behold! With increased size, your soothing dessert is ready.

3. Jalebi

Crispy from outside and moist inside, this spiral-shaped dessert is served piping hot to savour. You can relish it with cool and rich Rabri, sandwich it in two bread slices for variation or soak in milk to savour this sweet delicacy. Twisted in different shapes, Jalebi is deep-fried and dipped in sugar syrup before being served. In many parts of the country, Jalebi is consumed as a breakfast meal alongside Poha and vegetable Pakodas.

4. Ghevar

Boasting of its exquisite Rajasthani flavours, this extravaganza sweet is synonymous to celebrations. Ghevar is prepared with numerous toppings, hence making it drool-accentuating. Gheelicious, sprinkled with saffron, pistachios, fragrant green cardamoms, and loaded with creamy Meva, Ghevar is garnished with all things good to tickle your tastebuds.

