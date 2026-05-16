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Ditch Chai And Coffee, 7 Healthy And Affordable Alternatives To Milk-Based Drinks

With milk prices increasing in several parts of the country, many people are exploring affordable alternatives to milk-based beverages, like tea and coffee. Several non-dairy drinks can still provide refreshment, hydration, and health benefits without relying heavily on milk.

Vaibhavi Sharma
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Green Tea
Green Tea | Image: Freepik

Tea and coffee remain an essential part of daily routines in many Indian households, with milk being the one main ingredient. However, the recent milk price hike encouraged many families to reconsider everyday food and beverage expenses. As a result, some people are now exploring affordable drink alternatives that use little to no milk while still fitting into their daily routines. From herbal teas to homemade summer coolers, several options can work as lighter, budget-friendly substitutes for milk-based beverages.

Affordable alternatives to milk-based drinks

Green tea

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Green tea has antioxidants and hydration benefits | Image: Freepik

Green tea remains one of the most popular alternatives to milk-based teas. It is refreshing, light to drink, affordable, and commonly associated with antioxidants and hydration benefits.

Black tea

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Black tea supports healthy digestion and improves energy | Image: Freepik

Unlike traditional chai, black tea can be made without milk while still offering a strong flavour and caffeine content. Drinking it has its own benefits, like it helps boost heart health, supports healthy digestion, and improves energy.

Also Read: 7 Non-Milk Breakfast Recipes As Prices Rise

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Coconut water

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Coconut water is an excellent hydrator | Image: Freepik

Coconut water naturally has electrolytes, and they work as a cooling beverage during hot weather. It serves as an excellent hydrator and also supports heart and kidney health.

Herbal teas

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Herbal teas like chamomile help in sleeping better | Image: Freepik

Drinks like chamomile, peppermint, and ginger-infused water are becoming more popular among people who are looking for lighter beverages. These teas are highly affordable in comparison to any milk-based drinks. By eliminating milk, the cost is significantly lower. However, the price matters entirely based on the brand. This helps in cutting down the addiction to milk tea.

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Sattu drink

Sattu sharbat is a cooling sweet drink made in summer with roasted black chickpea flour, barley, suger, salt & water. served in a glass. selective focus | Premium Photo
Water-based sattu drink helps in cooling the body | Image: Freepik

Sattu-based drinks are affordable and filling. And as beneficial sattu is with milk for muscle gain, water-based sattu is best for weight loss and cooling the body. It is consumed in several Indian states as a cooling beverage.

Fruit-infused water

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Fruit-infused water works as a refreshing beverage | Image: Freepik

Water infused with fruits such as cucumber, lemon, berries, and topped with mint works as a refreshing alternative to sugary and milk beverages, which are heavy to consume.

Also Read: How Desi Pickle Or Achaar Is Beneficial For Gut Health

Homemade vegetable juices

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Vegetable juices enhance immunity | Image: Freepik

Vegetable juices can be a highly affordable alternative to any milk-based drink when made at home. Stick to locally sourced vegetables like lauki, carrots, spinach, and tomatoes because these help in cutting down costs.
 

Published By:
 Vaibhavi Sharma
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