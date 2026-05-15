How Desi Pickle Or Achaar Is Beneficial For Gut Health
Chilli, garlic and mango pickles are some achaar options that you can try out this summer for better gut health.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Pickles, served as an accompaniment to meals, have held a special significance in Indian culinary traditions. For centuries, pickles have been considered an integral part of the deso diet. It enhances flavour but the old belief is that it also aids digestion, stimulates appetite and balances the overall flavour profile of a meal. While the modern era has witnessed a surge in the popularity of fast food and packaged products, traditional flavours and their associated health benefits continue to hold a cherished place on people's plates.
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Pickle and health benefits
In old times, pickles were regarded not merely as an accompaniment to food but as a home remedy for improving gut health. Prepared using a blend of salt, mustard oil and spices, pickles helped keep the digestive system active and functioning efficiently. This is precisely why a small portion of pickle was invariably served alongside staples such as dal-chawal, parathas and khichdi.
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Here are some healthy pickle options.
Gunda
Also known as Lasoda or the Indian Cherry, Gunda is frequently used to make pickles. This fruit is a rich source of protein, fiber, calcium, phosphorus and iron. Pickles made from this fruit are believed to strengthen digestion and provide a cooling effect to the body.
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Chilli, garlic and mango pickles
Chilli and garlic pickles not only add a spicy flavour to a meal but also aid in digestion. The antibacterial properties inherent in garlic help maintain a healthy gut. Similarly, raw mango pickles are considered beneficial for stimulating appetite and optimising digestive health.
Why are mustard oil and salt essential in pickles?
Mustard oil is considered the most effective preservative for pickles. It not only enhances the flavour but also keeps the pickles safe and fresh. Meanwhile, salt protects against bacteria and the formation of mold.
Homemade pickles, prepared using traditional methods, are not only superior in taste but are also considered highly beneficial for gut health. When prepared correctly, pickles aid digestion while making the food taste better.