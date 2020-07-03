DIY Immunity Booster Foods With A Twist By Nmami Agarwal And Vicky Ratnani, Read Here

The COVID-19 virus has changed the way of life as everyone needs to be safe from the virus. In this time of crisis, the only thing people can do to be safe is by taking precautions like wearing a mask, sanitising and social distancing. One major thing that can be done to be safe is boosting immunity with the help of these DIY immunity boosters. Take a look at some DIY immunity booster made by leading Nutritionist Nmami and Chef Vicky Ratnani.

Vegan Turmeric Ginger Frappe

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal took to her Instagram on July 3 and shared a recipe which was made by Chef Vicky Ratnani. In this post, she shared the pictures of two DIY immunity boosters that one can have. The first one was Vegan Turmeric Ginger Frappe. This drink is a refreshing beverage that has tastes good and also boosts one's immunity. This drink has ingredients like turmeric, pepper, and cinnamon which all are powerful herbs and are known for their health benefits. Apart from this, she added jaggery to the drink gives it a perfect balance of taste for monsoon.

Banana Avocado Mousse

The second item in this post is the Banana Avocado Mousse. This mousse consists of bananas and avocado that are packed with benefits. Adding some nuts to this mixture will make a perfect Mousse which is loved by all. The main ingredients of this moose are full of protein, fibre, and vitamins that have a lot of benefits. Take a look at the post here.

Immunity boosting fruits

Nmami Agarwal also shared a few posts about some fruits that will help people boost their immunity. One such fruit was Pomegranate whose trees can love up to 200 years. This fruit that belongs to the berry family helps in a lot of different things but one of them is boosting immunity.

The other fruit she recommended is Muskmelon which is known for its high water content. This fruit will help you in preventing dehydration and will also help boost immunity. Another fruit she recommended was Jamun that is filled with vitamin C. Take a look at the posts here.





Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice. In case of better advisory, kindly check with a doctor before following any measures. There could be different results for different individuals.