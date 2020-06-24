NIPER Scientists Come Up With Immunity Booster Herbal Tea For Resistance Against COVID-19

Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on Tuesday, June 23 announced that the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Mohali has come up with an immunity booster herbal tea to strengthen the body and build physical resistance to COVID-19 infections.

Immunity boosting herbal tea

The tea is a combination of six herbs such as Aswagandha, Giloe, Mulethi, Tulsi and Green Tea which are mixed in carefully proportions considering factors such as immunity enhancer, sensory appeal, ease of preparation and acceptable palatability.

The government has backed the herbal tea as an immunity booster amid the COVID-19 pandemic as vaccine research continues on various fronts. The novel coronavirus infection has infected over 4,40,215 people and claimed 14,011 lives across the country.

A Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers release read: "These Herbs have long been used in various Ayurvedic formulations and are known for their immunomodulatory effects. These Herbs act at the cellular immunity level and boost the immune response generated by our body to fight viral/bacterial diseases."



"The formula has been designed in a way to achieve the maximum immune-boosting effect. This tea can be taken 3 times a day. It is also safe for children and aged persons. It is soothing on the throat and can help the body to fight seasonal flu problems also. It is an inhouse preparation with all the Herbs collected/procured from the NIPER medical plant garden in the campus," the release added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved the 1000th testing laboratory and the number of RT-PCR tests for detection of the disease crossed the seven million-mark. 71,37,716 samples have been tested till June 22.

As many as 1,87,223 samples were tested on Monday. "This is an important milestone in the fight against coronavirus. Since the beginning, we have been focusing on 3Ts -- testing, tracking, and treating -- to fight the disease. Through increased testing, we are fighting this virus," ICMR Director-General Dr. Balram Bhargava said.

(With ANI inputs)

