The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Best Places Serving Authentic Gujarati Dishes In The Capital

Food

Gujarati dishes are always a foodie delight and are much sought-after everywhere in the country. Here is a list of best places in Delhi serving Gujarati food.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gujarati dishes

Gujarati cuisine is one of the best-known cuisines in India. The state has some of the most mouth-watering sweet and salty dishes. However, what does one do if he/she wishes to enjoy these delicious recipes outside of the state? Well, here we bring to you a list of best restaurants in Delhi to try out your favourite Gujrati dishes.

Also read | Khaman Dhokla Recipe | Three Easy Steps To Make This Gujarati Dish At Home

Gujarati food to try in Delhi at some best places

Khandavi at Gujarat Bhawan Restaurant

If you are in a mood for authentic Gujarati food, head straight to Gujarat Bhawan in the capital. The place offers really yummy Gujarati food that can take fully satisfy your taste-buds. The yummiest amongst all the Gujarati dishes here are Khandavi, which is just delicious and breath-taking.

  • Location: 11, Kautilya Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi
  • Timings: 8am – 10am, 12:30pm – 2:30pm, 7:30pm – 10pm

Also read | Dal Dhokli: Simple Recipe To Make This Delicious Gujarati Dish At Home

Khichda at Rajdhani Thali Restaurant

The Rajdhani Thali at Connaught Place also offers some delicious Gujarati dishes. The best food items here are ChaachDaal Baati Churma, Jalebi, and Sweet Dal. But the best one that people love to have here is Khichda.

  • Location: 9-A, Atmaram Mansion, Scindia House, Connaught Place, New Delhi
  • Timings: 12noon – 3:30pm, 7pm – 11pm

Also read | Gujarati Cuisine: These Savoury Snacks Are Worth Trying

Kadhi at Panchavati Gaurav

Gujarati Kadhi at Panchavati Gaurav is really amazing and will give you that authentic flavour of the items used to prepare it. Other tasty items to have here are Khichda, Dal Bati, Buttermilk, Dhokla, and Palak Paneer. So, head to this place to have some delicious Gujrati food to enjoy.

  • Location: 20-21, Cyber Hub, Near DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon
  • Timings: 12noon – 3:30pm, 6:30pm – 10:30pm

Dhokla at The Dhokla House

As the name suggests, The Dhokla House is very famous for Dhoklas. People visit this place in large numbers to indulge in some really tasty Dhoklas. The Dhokla house is very famous in Gurgaon, and their Dhokla is something that you should definitely try.

  • Location: Near Tanish Ford/Mahindra Service Centre, Wazirabad, Ardee City, Gurgaon
  • Timings: 9am – 10:30pm

Also read | Must-have: Here Is A List Of Best Gujarati Dishes One Should Try Out

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG