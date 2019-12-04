Best Places Serving Authentic Gujarati Dishes In The Capital

Gujarati cuisine is one of the best-known cuisines in India. The state has some of the most mouth-watering sweet and salty dishes. However, what does one do if he/she wishes to enjoy these delicious recipes outside of the state? Well, here we bring to you a list of best restaurants in Delhi to try out your favourite Gujrati dishes.

Gujarati food to try in Delhi at some best places

Khandavi at Gujarat Bhawan Restaurant

If you are in a mood for authentic Gujarati food, head straight to Gujarat Bhawan in the capital. The place offers really yummy Gujarati food that can take fully satisfy your taste-buds. The yummiest amongst all the Gujarati dishes here are Khandavi, which is just delicious and breath-taking.

Location: 11, Kautilya Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Timings: 8am – 10am, 12:30pm – 2:30pm, 7:30pm – 10pm

Khichda at Rajdhani Thali Restaurant

The Rajdhani Thali at Connaught Place also offers some delicious Gujarati dishes. The best food items here are Chaach, Daal Baati Churma, Jalebi, and Sweet Dal. But the best one that people love to have here is Khichda.

Location: 9-A, Atmaram Mansion, Scindia House, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Timings: 12noon – 3:30pm, 7pm – 11pm

Kadhi at Panchavati Gaurav

Gujarati Kadhi at Panchavati Gaurav is really amazing and will give you that authentic flavour of the items used to prepare it. Other tasty items to have here are Khichda, Dal Bati, Buttermilk, Dhokla, and Palak Paneer. So, head to this place to have some delicious Gujrati food to enjoy.

Location: 20-21, Cyber Hub, Near DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Timings: 12noon – 3:30pm, 6:30pm – 10:30pm

Dhokla at The Dhokla House

As the name suggests, The Dhokla House is very famous for Dhoklas. People visit this place in large numbers to indulge in some really tasty Dhoklas. The Dhokla house is very famous in Gurgaon, and their Dhokla is something that you should definitely try.

Location: Near Tanish Ford/Mahindra Service Centre, Wazirabad, Ardee City, Gurgaon

Timings: 9am – 10:30pm

