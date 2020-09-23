Downton Abbey Christmas Cookbook To Release Soon; Will Contain Over 85 Recipes

Downton Abbey's Christmas Cookbook is coming and fans can now live their Crawley family's festive fantasies. The cookbook will be released on 21 October 2020, but it is available for pre-order and contains historically accurate Edwardian recipes that would usually be eaten at Christmas. The book contains over 85 recipes and out of which fans might also be able to try some of Mrs Patmore’s speciality dishes this year.

The Downton Abbey Cookbook will feature starters, main course, deserts and decadent sides that are especially common in the Edwardian period. The Belgian culinary historian, writer, and photographer Regula Ysewijn had the dream job of curating the dishes for the novel. Regula has also specialised in the social history of Britain, and if anyone knows what the green light to get from Lord Grantham to sit on the Crawley Christmas table, it's her.

About the book

The description of the book shows that the coffee table cookbook highlights the comfort and elegance of Christmas at Downton and features a selection of traditional British holiday recipes, from appetisers to desserts that were common during the Edwardian era. Sit at the Christmas table of Downton, the historic British estate in the heart of the famous series.

The book contains 85 recipes typical of the period in addition to the photographs of the show. Some of the recipes include pheasant soup, game bird pie, chestnut pudding, and it wouldn't be a Christmas cookbook without Yorkshire puddings and thin pies.

(Image courtesy: Amazon)

Where to buy the book from?

Along with the recipes, the book will also tell stories from the series, speak about the seasonal customs of the Edwardian period, and show pictures of important moments in the show. The book will be officially be published on October 27, but one can pre-order the book on Amazon for $31. Apart from the desserts, some other recipes that fans can follow along within the book include Christmas cake, spinach balls, pan potatoes, and coq au vin.

About Downton Abbey series

Created by Julian Fellowes, the series, Downton Abbey stars Hugh Bonneville, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, and Robert James-Collier in lead roles. The series chronicles the life of the British aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the early twentieth century. The show consists of six seasons in total and currently airs of Amazon Prime Video.

