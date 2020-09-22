Prince Harry Shows Off His New Haircut & A Glimpse Of His New Santa Barbara Home

Prince Harry recently recorded a video message for those participating in the virtual Trailwalker Relay. In the video, Harry went on to talk about the virtual walking challenge that helps raise money to end poverty all over the world. However, after watching this video, fans went on to notice Price Harry’s new haircut as he spoke from inside his new Santa Barbara home.

In a video shared online, one can notice Prince Harry’s new look as he shows off his much shorter and well-styled hairdo and a well-trimmed beard. He can also be seen sporting a black shirt.

Apart from his new look, Prince Harry also went to give a glimpse of the new Santa Barbara home. In the video, Prince Harry can be seen showing off his study room. One can notice, the Prince sitting on a nude coloured chair and behind him, the egg-shell white painted walls along with big glass windows and plants. Watch the video below.

Trailwalker Relay 2020, our 100km virtual team event organised with @gwtorg and @oxfamgb, starts today! Someone with a special connection to the Gurkhas and Nepal, would like to join us in marking the occasion by wishing our participants good luck with the incredible challenge. pic.twitter.com/Xsqh4LwQ8u — Trailwalker UK (@TrailwalkerUK) September 21, 2020

Seeing this video, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The tweet also garnered heaps of praise and several likes from fans. Some of the users, went on to praise Prince Harry’s looks and haircut, while some went on to laud his philanthropic work. One of the users wrote, “Inspiring. Nice to see Harry looking good.” While the other one wrote, “The humanitarian Prince”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

He looks so good and healthy. And look at that hair glowing and full. WOW! — Creationist (@vmaclive) September 21, 2020

Inspiring. Nice to see Harry looking good.👏👏👏 — Escrava Anastacia (@ArchieStannumb1) September 21, 2020

Nice hair cut H and good to see you putting a light on the good. — Turkey1976 (@gayleLackey11) September 21, 2020

I am happy to see Prince Harry.

The best of luck to all Trailwalker participants! — My Duke and I Podcast (@MyDukeandI1) September 21, 2020

About the Trailwalker relay

The Trailwalker Relay is a virtual walking challenge that helps raise money to end poverty all over the world. The 2020 challenge will run from September 21 to September 27 and will require participants to form teams that must complete 100 km of walking over the six-day period. The money raised is donated to Oxfam, as well as to the Gurkha Welfare Trust, which ensures that "Gurkha veterans, their widows and their broader communities are able to live with dignity in their home country of Nepal."

Harry also revealed in the video that he had travelled back to Nepal in 2016. He said that about five years ago, he travelled to Nepal to visit neighbourhoods, meet families and see first-hand how the country was recovering after the devastating earthquake of 2015. He added that buildings, temples, houses, and entire villages had been entirely destroyed. But it was clear that, despite all the Nepalese faced, their spirit and determination were never weakened.

