Easy And Delicious Jain Enchiladas Recipe That You Must Check Out

Jains have been in the society today for years and there was a time when eating food outside was something a Jain could not think of. Jains do not consume onions, garlic, potatoes, carrots, beetroots, etc in general and that often makes it hard for them to find food of their choice outside. Today, with the help of numerous restaurants, Jains have found it very easy to find a great meal outside. When it comes to Enchiladas, onions, and garlic add to the main flavor but it is no surprise that this dish can taste good without it as well. Listed below is the recipe for preparing Jain Enchiladas from start to finish, all at home:

Jain Enchiladas Recipe: How to make Jain Enchiladas at home

For the Jain Enchiladas recipe, you will first have to procure the Enchilada sheets. One can prepare it at home like a roti or buy the stored ones. Next, one cup of beans must be boiled and kept aside. For the bean filling, one must preheat the pan and add olive oil to it. Then add some cumin, chopped basil, celery, capsicum and let it all simmer. Add some salt, spice, oregano, chili, and ground sugar. Add the beans and let the stuffing cook for 5 mins. After 5 mins, start mashing the beans but not all of them as we need them to be stiff. Here are the ingredients for the tomato/ranchero sauce for the Enchiladas:

4-5 ripe tomatoes

sliced red capsicum

few stalks of celery

chopped basil leaves

oregano & chili flakes

olive oil

salt

black pepper

ground sugar

Habanero or Tobasco

For starting on your Jain Enchiladas recipe, first, you must make the sauce. One must pre-heat the pan and add some olive oil. Once the oil is ready, add some chopped basil leaves and celery. Once they are cooked add the boiled and crushed tomato puree and red capsicum. Add some black pepper, salt to the pan to taste and ground sugar. Lastly, add some oregano, Tobasco or Habanero and chili flakes.

Once the sauce is ready, take a flat dish and start assembling the ingredients of the Jain Enchiladas recipe. Firstly take the round disk and add the bean filling and wrap it neatly. To the flat dish add the sauce and the bean-filled roti on top. To the dish, add some more sauce on the base and top and add slices or grated cheese. Lastly, let the dish cook in the oven for 10 mins at 180. After that, remove the dish and garnish some parsley leaves.

