Here's The Recipe To Make A Delicious And Crispy Jain Pizza At Home

Jain food is today available in most parts of India and some parts abroad. The Jain community has expanded and the people consuming Jain food have changed over the course of time. Even though there are different types of Jains out there, there are some who are firm on their belief and do not consume onions, garlic, potatoes, carrots, beetroots, etc in general.

There were times when finding pure Jain food outside of homes was very difficult but today it is very easy with innumerable restaurants having a separate Jain menu. When it comes to pizza, one wonders how it would taste without garlic? Well, to bust the myth of those, Jain food and a wholesome Jain pizza can taste just as good as any other pizza. Listed below is the recipe for preparing a Jain pizza from start to finish, all at home.

READ: Best Places In Mumbai To Enjoy Most Exotic And Delicious Veg Pizza

Jain pizza recipe: How to make Jain pizza at home?

Making a Jain pizza at home is very simple. All you need is the pizza bread, you can buy it from any bakery or prepare it at home. With some tomato sauce, basil, olives, and loads of cheese can prepare a delicious Jain pizza at home. Here are the ingredients for the tomato sauce for the pizza base.

4-5 ripe tomatoes

few stalks of celery

chopped basil leaves

oregano & chili flakes

olive oil

salt

black pepper

ground sugar

READ: Jain Food: Here Are Some Of The Best All-time Jain Dishes To Savour

For starting on your Jain pizza recipe, first, you must make the pizza sauce. One must pre-heat the pan and add some olive oil. Once the oil is ready, add some chopped basil leaves and celery. Once they are cooked add the boiled and crushed tomato puree.

To the pan add some black pepper, salt to taste and ground sugar. Lastly, add some oregano and chilli flakes.

Once the pizza sauce is ready, pre-heat the oven to 240 C for 20 mins. Take the pizza base and pour some generous amount of sauce. To that add some cheese, olives, jalapenos and any other topping you may like. Place the pizza in the oven and add some basil leaves once the pizza is out and fresh to savour. This Jain pizza recipe is great and shall leave you and your family craving for more.

READ: Jain Pizzas: Top 3 Outlets That Serve Tasty Jain Pizzas In Mumbai